Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? May be.





Donald Trump is once again a presidential candidate.

Or at least that’s what he and his entourage want you to think.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, the twice-impeached former president is holding campaign-style rallies in battlefield states and has another scheduled for Saturday in Iowa, which is home to the nation’s premier caucus. In recent weeks, his email campaigns and those of his allies asking for donations have reached a frequency of the 2020 level. Trump is also constantly floating quotes implying that he is interested in running again, and his advisers are amplifying them. . An informal poll conducted in recent days of 13 of his current and former advisers indicated that 10 believed he would show up, two said it was a public relations ploy, and another said that ‘he wasn’t sure, reports the Post.

It is impossible to know if Trump is actually considering making another White House offer. While his massive but fragile ego helps fuel the idea of ​​a triumphant return to the Oval Office, this is also the reason he might refuse to run again if the polls suggest he is getting beaten. Were just too far away from 2024 to know.

Trump can use the specter of his potential presidency to continue trying to regulate the leadership of the Republican Party.

What we do know is that Trump and his entourage are trying to convince Republicans that he could do it.

Trump’s recent comments aren’t too difficult to analyze. They don’t commit, but he wants his followers to think he’s interested in running. For example, when asked by a reporter at an event on September 11 if he was showing up again, Trump said, “We weren’t supposed to talk about this yet, from a fundraising law perspective. election campaigns, which are frankly ridiculous. But I think you are going to be happy. Let me put it that way.

There are potential benefits to cultivating this hype: It’s a way of trying to keep a clear future path, anticipate challengers, and ensure he remains an intimidating fundraising juggernaut.

Keeping other 2024 potentials, especially those inspired by Trump, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, more worried about their prospects if they attempt to enter the race is a big potential benefit. Trump’s constant swagger in 2024 could make these rivals more reluctant to hint at their own races. It could also exclude them from certain prominent donor circles. And since a very bad presidential race can sometimes hurt a politician’s national stature, it could lead a potential candidate to question whether or not he should run.

Meanwhile, Trump’s current fundraising efforts that go to his political committees and those of his allies that have raised unprecedented amounts of money for a former president cannot be used to fund a presidential campaign. official. But the money can be used to pay for trips, events, advisors, and advertising campaigns. It can also be used to support pro-Trump candidates or other political causes. So when Trump uses his 2024 flirtations to augment his war chest, there is an element of self-realization. He can use that money to fund operations that create buzz and a potential tenure for an official race. Additionally, the more Trump locks donors into his fundraising apparatus, the more he can intimidate challengers or hamper their own fundraising ability, as there are a limited number of donors to withdraw money from.

It is impossible to extricate Trump’s thirst for profit from his thirst for political power.

Trump can also use the specter of his potential presidency to continue trying to regulate the leadership of the Republican Party, which has been divided over whether to remain a Trumpian populist business or return to the more traditional style of conservatism that has preceded his presidency. . The GOP has largely chosen to stay pro-Trump, as evidenced by the GOP leadership crowding out criticism of Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., From her No.3 position in the House and trying to blame the President of the House, Nancy Pelosi, for Trump’s incitement to the January 6 riot. But Trump’s constant nod to his presidential ambitions could intensify that allegiance within the GOP. If he remains the priority of Republican voters, he is not only a former leader but a future, and his influence through his politics could have more impact in real time.

Finally, Trump knows he can take advantage of the heightened attention he gets by constantly portraying a presidential candidacy for non-presidential ambitions, like a new medium or some other new business. Artist and businessman at heart, Trump instinctively views attention as something that can be monetized, and his thirst for profit cannot be squeezed out of his thirst for political power.

Had Senate Republicans exercised their ability to prevent Trump from re-assuming office in his second impeachment trial, his future political ambitions would likely be moot. They may come to regret this decision. Or maybe not.

