Erdoan single-handedly exposed the weaknesses of NATO unity

Since joining NATO in 1952, just three years after its formation, Turkey has become one of the most important members of the alliance, not only for having the second largest army after the States -United in the bloc, but for its geographical position on the Mediterranean and Black Sea, as well as straddling two continents. Turkey’s large army and proximity to the Soviet Union gave the country certain privileges not accorded to other NATO members, including neighboring Greece which also joined the bloc in 1952.

Due to Turkey’s perceived importance in the fight against the Soviet Union, during the Cold War period, it was given themoving forward by US Secretary of State Henry Kissingerinvade northern Cyprus in 1974; oppress and brutally massacre its Christian, Alevi and Kurdish populations; and, openly support and nurture global terrorist groups, including those fighting in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

The accession of Recep Tayyip Erdoan to the head of Turkey in 2002 was also welcomed by the West, seeing it as a pro-American and pro-liberal market economy and supporting Turkey’s accession to the Union. European. This of course ignores what Erdoan said in the mid-1990s when he was mayor of Istanbul: Democracy is like a tram. You ride it until you get to your destination, then get off. Erdoan certainly got off that streetcar a long time ago, but not just to deal with democracy, but also to appease the United States.

Turkey’s separation from NATO began with the catastrophe of the war in Syria. Although Erdo’s former foreign minister Ahmet Davutolus was born out of the zero-problem policy with neighboring countries, a policy still listed on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s website, it was quickly scrapped. in favor of an aggressive neo-Ottoman ideology. It turned out that the so-called zero-problem policy with neighboring countries was also just another tram that one takes until they reach their destination.

It was with the war in Syria that Turkey emboldened to embark on an aggressive new foreign policy aimed at subjugation and domination of neighboring countries, including land grabbing and demographic change. Although the United States, Turkey, Israel and the countries of the Arabian Peninsula conspired to remove President Bashar al-Assad from power, their personal interests eventually came to the fore and divided this anti-Syrian coalition into factions. competing, the Turks hedging their bets with groups aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, while the United States ultimately opted for the Kurds and other militant groups.

The very issue of supporting the Kurds has facilitated the cooling of US-Turkish relations as Ankara recognizes the Kurdistan Workers’ Group (PKK), the parent group of the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), as a terrorist organization. It is also partly for this reason, with the immense patience of Moscow after Turkey shot down a fighter jet over Syrian airspace in November 2015 that ultimately killed two Russians, that the cooling of the relationships started.

It is rumored that as part of the reconciliation Turkey had to buy a Russian weapon to compensate for the two deaths and the loss of a jet plane, thus facilitating the agreement to purchase the S-400 missile defense system. in 2017. Ultimately, the United States was unable to convince Turkey not to purchase the S-400, so much so that despite the start of the F-35 fighter program and the imposition of sanctions, Turkey is now in talks to buy a second S-400 unit.

Although Russian military equipment is not compatible with NATO systems, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last week, Erdoan boldly proclaimed that Turkey and Russia were in talks for jointly produce jet engines, warships and submarines, as well as cooperation with nuclear. plants and space exploration. Since their meeting only lasted two and a half hours, to take into account the translation process,it is believedthat the actual discussion would not have lasted more than an hour and a quarter. This is extremely short for the first face-to-face meeting of the two leaders in 18 months, especially when considering that they were to discuss the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Idlib; establish safe trade corridors and crossings in northern Syria; draft a new constitution for Syria; the situations in Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea; Turkey is developing its military technological cooperation with Ukraine; energy issues; and joint military-industrial cooperation and space exploration.

These issues, especially those related to military-industrial cooperation and space exploration, are more likely to be discussed in more detail at future meetings. It is also likely that Russia would not be willing to engage in many of these joint military productions and space exploration projects unless Erdoan wins the 2023 elections in Turkey. Erdoan’s popularity wanes as his country becomes increasingly isolated globally due to its unilateral aggression in the region and the pervasive suffering of the economy, with the Turkish lira falling short of its highest value. low in history than last week. For this reason, there is no guarantee that Erdoan will win the next election, and perhaps even a pro-Washington leader will return to power in Ankara.

If Erdoan is ousted from power in one way or another, it is likely that Turkey will be brought back to serving NATO interests. Nonetheless, not only has Turkey avoided sanctions or significant repercussions because NATO hopes Turkey will once again become a proactive member, but Erdoan has challenged NATO by boldly proclaiming ambitious plans for Turkish-Russian cooperation, even though nothing is set in stone yet. Turkey’s daily violation of Greek airspace and threats to invade the Greek islands ultimately forced a Franco-Greek defense pact that supplants NATO as the two countries’ primary defensive alliance. What Erdoan did was expose the weaknesses of NATO unity by forcing the French and Greeks to prioritize bilateral defensive structures over NATO, as well as reduce Turkey’s dependence on Western military equipment.

