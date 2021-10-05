Boris Johnson says so far only 127 foreign heavy truck drivers have applied to come to UK live | Politics

Q: ConservativeHome ranks you sixth from the bottom in its cabinet rankings. Was it more fun to be outside of government?
Johnson suggests that it is strange to be criticized for the fact that there was no populist uprising on the sidelines of the conference. Everything is going horribly well, he said.
And that’s all. The series of interviews with the MPs has ended.
I will be looking for the best lines shortly.
03:46
Q: You have daughters. Do you worry about them going home at night.
Johnson says he wants the streets to be safe and people to have confidence in them.
There was a big public lighting announcement yesterday, he says.
He says he is seriously concerned about the time it takes to process rape cases. Women are furious and feel betrayed, he says.
03:44
Q: Are you going to increase the minimum wage?
Johnson says the minimum wage commission must report. The government will consider what it says, he said.
Q: You can increase it unilaterally.
Johnson dodges the question and says he has raised the living wage as mayor of London.
03:42
Q: You have succeeded in uniting the pig farmers with the Socialist Workers’ Party. Are they all outside the conference yelling at you?
Johnson said he did an interview on sunday with a guy [Andrew Marr] who asked about slaughtered pigs. He says he must have pointed out that this is what happened to them.
Q: But these are them shot.
Johnson says anyone who ate a bacon sandwich ate a dead pig.
03:40
Johnson says he wants to see wages increase.
And, on the cost of living, he says he wants to lower it in the long term. He says the government is investing in transportation and energy. Energy prices are rising because the UK depends on foreign gas, he says.
03:39
Q: Are you going to serve a full term and not hold an election in 2023?
Johnson says he’s focused on the job at hand. He says the government is not talking about this option.
03:38
Q: How will the red wall be able to judge the leveling up?
Johnson says he doesn’t like those terms. He says leveling is for the whole country.
He says gigabit broadband is being expanded. This will help Times Radio, he says. It went from 7% coverage to 65% in just two years.
03:37
Johnson suggests that there will be a lot of stuff on the Northern Powerhouse Railway in his speech tomorrow.
03:36
Tom newton dunn is interviewing Boris Johnson for Times Radio.
Q: How is the speech going?
Johnson said we’ll have to wait until tomorrow.
Q: When are we going to have a leveling policy. Give us an example?
Johnson cites its tutoring program for students.
And he asks which group is seeing the greatest wage growth. They are low-paid people. It is leveling up. He says he doesn’t oppose high income people like Newton Dunn.
Q: Ben Houchen recently said that you need to make a plan to level up.
Johnson says you can see an incredibly high leveling schedule in the northeast. He cites the Treasury going to Darlington and the free port of Teesside.
Johnson says people know what it means to level up. The talent is distributed evenly, but the opportunities are not, he says.
03:28
Johnson says his decision to lift the Covid restrictions was justified. And he claims that if Captain Hindsight had been in charge, the UK would still be stranded.
And that’s all. Today’s interview is over.
Times Radio is next.
03:27
Q: Do you have a plan to make women and girls safer?
Yes said Johnson. They make the streets safer, hire more police officers and invest in more street lighting.
But he says he also wants to speed up the criminal justice process.
Q: But the government has cut funding for the courts. Will you invest more money in it?
Johnson says the government is investing money in all services.
Q: The budget has been cut by a quarter over the past decade.
Johnson says more money is invested. He says more prosecutors are being hired. But issues such as the amount of mobile phone evidence that must be examined cause problems.
He says he also wants to increase the penalties for rape and violent sexual offenses.
Q: Shouldn’t you have a separate Minister for Women, instead of waiting for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to do so?
Johnson says Liz Truss does an amazing job.
03:23
Q: Do you really have a plan to level up? You fired your education secretary and your education recovery commissioner resigned. What will you do to level up in schools?
Johnson says there is a $ 3 billion catch-up fund and that the government is recruiting teachers in disadvantaged areas to help revive schools.
Some families have guardians for their children. But not all families can afford it. The government is therefore offering students tuition fees that they would not otherwise have. Six million courses are given.
03:21
Johnson recognizes that people have problems with the cost of living.
But he says it would be wrong to take more tax money and use it to subsidize lower wages.
He says he wants businesses and industry to pay people more to help them, and that’s what is happening.
