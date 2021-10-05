Inappreciation vs appreciation of Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivering his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 25, 2021. Photo: UNGA Web

Expressing appreciation from one Prime Minister to another would not usually be anything to write home about. But the criticism of Pakistan by the United States of Afghanistan and the anti-Pakistani sentiment that has been a problem in a number of Western countries since the initial migration has meant that the recent appreciation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with regard to Prime Minister Imran Khan stood out as important.

However, countries should keep in mind that the blame game, which Pakistan describes as a scapegoat, will only alienate Pakistan.

The recent appearances of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the international scene and in the media have naturally focused on Afghanistan. The blame placed on Pakistan by the United States, in particular, was a central issue in his editorial in the Washington Post, his speech at the UN General Debate, and his interview with the BBC John Simpson.

Khan, in his speech to the UN, expressed the annoyance felt by Pakistan for the lack of appreciation shown by the United States for the role it played in Afghanistan and also in the so-called war on the terrorism. In terms of losses suffered by Pakistan, Khan’s suggestion that Pakistan suffered the most after Afghanistan is certainly a fair assessment.

As pointed out in his editorial for the Washington Post, not all the damage done to Pakistan was caused by its enemies.

Khan suggested that the United States was responsible for more than 450 drone strikes on Pakistani territory, making Pakistan the only country in history to be bombed by an ally in this way. These strikes caused immense civilian casualties, further exacerbating anti-American (and anti-Pakistani anti-military) sentiment.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, which compiles reports to hold the powers that be to account, has collected data on the drone strikes by the United States in Pakistan. Between June 2004 and now, the Bureau says there have been a minimum of 430 confirmed strikes with a maximum of 4,026 total deaths, of which nearly a quarter are potentially civilians.

Some may justify these deaths as collateral damage, or a necessary evil, for the greater good. But can’t the accident of birth be sufficient reason to justify the death of an innocent Pakistani? Would American authorities so easily cause the deaths of American civilians on their own soil as a side effect of targeting militants?

Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted Asif Ali Zardari, a former President of Pakistan, in his op-ed as saying that collateral damage worries you Americans. It doesn’t worry me. This is also cited by an academic at the CATO Institute as an alleged statement by Zardari in response to the then CIA General Manager revealing that the United States had killed American passport holders in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s lack of recognition of the sacrifices made in terms of civilian casualties sounds like another chapter in a larger narrative that Pakistani lives are expendable. To normalize the death of innocent people is to dehumanize this population, which is all the easier when this population is thousands of kilometers from the United States.

For Prime Minister Khan, successive leaders in Pakistan have bowed to the will of the Americans by participating in the war on terrorism and at the expense of the Pakistani people. As the United States seeks to remind its military personnel that their sacrifices were not in vain, the Prime Minister of Pakistan wonders what appreciation Pakistan will receive.

However, on the subject of climate change, which Khan called part of the threefold problem the world is currently facing in his speech at the UN, Pakistan was appreciated. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: I invite everyone to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan, who pledged to plant 10 billion trees only in Pakistan … I think it is very important that we in the developed world recognize our obligation to help less developed countries on this path …

It is an important point ahead of COP26, that developing countries that contribute less than others to harmful global emissions are the most likely to suffer from climate change.

Pakistan is one of the countries that will be severely affected by climate change. In an article published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, academics said that: The likely effect of climate change on Pakistan’s common residents compared to the world and their per capita impact of climate change is woefully high with local animal species such that lions, vultures, dolphins and turtles are threatened with extinction, even if they generate and contribute in a small way to global GHG emissions. (Hussain et al, 2020)

This does not mean that Pakistan has solved its climate crisis. But if developing countries like Pakistan that face increased threats from climate change can take real action, like the 10 billion tree tsunami, developed countries certainly can. While Prime Minister Johnson’s remarks rightly celebrated the tree planting initiative in Pakistan, his statement was rather hypocritical given that the World Wide Fund for Nature has shown that UK spending to fight climate change were behind what they should be.

Pakistan cannot flee, neither the fallout from Afghanistan nor climate change. While other countries may be blamed for their actions in Afghanistan and their contributions to global warming, they will not be the first to feel the consequences. Pakistan will do it.

Small expressions of appreciation for Pakistan are important, but they are not enough in light of a larger blame game to prevent its alienation and sense of disillusionment.

Khan suggested the world faces the triple problem of COVID-19, the economic downturn and climate change and that these require a global and comprehensive approach. This can only be achieved if countries treat others with the respect they deserve, which can only begin when we appreciate the sacrifices of others.

The author is a researcher and is currently undertaking a doctorate. She tweets @MaryFloraHunter.

