Crisis what crisis? Boris Johnson sees shortages as a sign of economic strength

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the persistent labor shortages in the UK were a sign of economic strength. Asked about the ongoing supply issues in an interview with BBC Radio 4 Today this morning, he said what you see across the UK and the world is the strain and the training you get. wait for a giant who wakes up, referring to the transition from the height of the coronavirus restrictions. He said this revival was sucking energy, causing prices to rise and shortages. He referred to the truck shortages in China. The UK is currently facing a shortage of up to 100,000 heavy truck drivers. Highlighted BASC opposes Welsh government trap ban

Mr Johnson said the UK has a formidable logistics and supply chain staff, and denied the suggestion by pro-Brexit Next CEO Lord Wolfsons that the UK risked a inflationary crisis like the 1970s if he was wrong. In October 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries announced an oil embargo on any country supporting Israel in the Yom Kippur War. The embargo lasted from October 1973 to March 1974. As a result, inflation skyrocketed in the United Kingdom from 9.2% in September 1973 to 12.9% in March 1974 and unemployment rates have soared. The current rise in energy and goods prices has led some experts to predict that the UK inflation rate could rise to 5% by the end of the year. It is mainly a shortage of labor, argued Mr Johnson with reference to the current crisis, adding, which is a sign of economic strength, that the market demands labor as it ballast. On immigration, he said he had always been in favor of talented and industrial people who moved to the UK, but said he didn’t think it was fair that businesses decide immigration levels, saying the government will not pull the lever. marked: uncontrolled immigration. He said that over the past twenty years, companies, including the trucking industry, had[d] low-cost immigration that removed wages and conditions. He suggested this has led to a lack of incentives to enter certain industries, meaning there is no supply of young people in this country considering becoming truck drivers. Times columnist Iain Martin criticized the Prime Minister’s comments via Twitter: This suggests that the Prime Minister simply does not know what he is talking about. Then it’s a fantastic business. The point is, Wolfson (pro-Brexit) has invested in technology, logistics, people. This is why it is a success. But Emperor Boris cannot be criticized. https://t.co/oJ3vj4qEEE Iain Martin (@ iainmartin1) October 5, 2021

