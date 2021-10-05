India Goes Digital, Prime Minister Modi Says As Country Performs Digital Payment Transactions Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore Each Month









Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the country is changing and digitizing rapidly as it has successfully completed digital payment transactions worth over 6 lakh crore every month in July, August and September.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at the Urban Conclave held today in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said: “India sets new records for digital payments. In July, August and September India managed to complete transactions worth over 6 lakh crore every month! This shows the strength of India which is rapidly changing and digitalizing. “

“21st century India is ready to move forward with the power of multimodal connectivity. We are working on it fast. All urban infrastructure projects are also creating jobs in large numbers. Experts call these multipliers. by force, “said the Prime Minister.

He also pointed out that urban hygiene has improved over the years.

“We have improved urban hygiene over the years. As part of the Swachh Bharat mission, we have built over 60,000 household toilets and over 6 public lakhs in the past 7 years. Until 7 years ago, only 18% of waste was disposed of. Today it has risen to 70%, “Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister further underlined that the Center has made serious efforts to overcome the problems and challenges of the urban middle class.

“The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) law has been such an important step. This law has helped lift the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud and has helped and empowered all stakeholders.” , he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over the keys to PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh today.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the program virtually here during the event.

The Prime Minister also published a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented within the framework of various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 75 Uttar Pradesh urban development projects under the Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow .

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event. (ANI)

