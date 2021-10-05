How to explain the love of trumps for musical cats





The news, from Trump’s assistant Stephanie Grisham, of the revealing new book, one more entry in a disturbing series in which people close to Trump reveal he’s just as horrific as he looked, news that they somehow chose to keep private (you couldn’t really keep it a secret) until there was a book to say that Trump, besides having a horrible temper, a mean mouth and a contempt for women enough to send a Democratic politician into exile, loves Broadway show tunes. There was, it seems, a Music Man in Trump’s entourage, nicknamed, presumably, after the famous 1957 show that won the Tony for Best Musical over West Side Story, a something still considered scandalous by some and that the job of those people was to appease Trump. playing tunes he loved from the cast albums he loves, particularly Memory, Grizabellas’ song from the original New York production of Cats.

This news, even more than the stuff about appeasing Putin or the North Koreans, seemed to Broadway music fans to be the last straw, or the final tune. The assets need to be appeased by the music of Broadway which degrades both the office of the presidency and a great American institution. It’s hard for those of us in New York City for whom, as Tony’s recollection above suggests, the details of Broadway musicals are almost uncomfortably well remembered, to decide which one is more shocking: the worry. to learn that the Broadway lore is kind of a pacifier for Trump, or to know that Trump has confirmed what people who dislike show tunes have always thought about show tunes is that is, they are what people like Donald Trump love. Tragically, that’s what we got: A critic somehow has to stand up for Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The first consolation one might get is that Broadway seems to be used quite narrowly in Grisham’s narrative, which means not the work of Rodgers and Hart or Stephen Sondheim but, precisely, the music of Andrew. Lloyd Webber. It could be argued that it has been argued that Lloyd Webber more truly descends from pre-Broadway operetta traditions, adulterated with a few clichés of progressive rock, which only conquered Broadway in the absence of actual songwriting. American. In Trump’s case, the American theater would be absolved of its responsibility and land on the larger point: that operetta and autocracy have often had an intimate relationship. Hitler’s favorite music was not just Wagner, as much as he intellectually approved of it, but the echt operetta The Merry Widow, which he couldn’t get enough of.

One could even, on this line, distinguish a real love for the best of Broadway from a decadent love for the operetta, discriminating Trump’s apparent additional love for Les Misrables from John F. Kennedy’s affection for Lerner and the great Camelot de Loewes, which his widow said he listened to every night before bedtime. (It could well have been an invention of Jackies, taking an event that she probably made to happen once, and turning it into an event that JFK made happen often.) Besides, one could positively cite the Richard Nixon’s affection for the music of Richard Rodgers, especially his score for Victory at Sea: I’m sitting here on time and listening to this album, he once said. (Nixon was, like it or not, an excellent musician, who joined Duke Ellington at the piano when Ellington was invited to the White House.)

Still, Cats, with his strong TS Eliot foundation, is in truth a rather winning, albeit bizarre, early ’80s product unlike Trump himself in his larval form, which is less toxic and doesn’t need to be. to be an operetta fan to see the musical as a singular achievement. In making his way through this perplexity, he seems to meet, as our grandfathers might have said, meet the apparent subject herself, Betty Buckley, who sang the song that became Trump’s unlikely sedative. Fans of the singer-actress know that she has long been waging a social media war against the Trump campaign’s appropriation of her song, which has treated her demands to cease with the same contempt with which she treats any other type. subpoena or, for that matter, other legal demands (from the estate of Tom Pettys and The Rolling Stones) to stop playing music by people who presumably despise him and what he stands for.

Reached on her ranch in Texas, where she spent the pandemic isolating and riding cut horses, champion Buckleya, performer and storyteller behind the scenes, and that in the highly competitive Broadway soprano division had a An important story to tell about the song, whose appeal to Trump has mystified her for so long. She remembered with exquisite detail the long rise to power until the permanence of the song. Grizabella’s role is really small, but he had a huge impact on stage in fact his only function is to stop the show! If you don’t stop the show, you haven’t done the song! So when I was asked to audition for the show, I felt confident. We’ve all heard the cast album [of the London version]Heard the Elaine Paiges version of Memory, but the photos look like, oh, weird cats on another planet. No one knew what the story was unless they flew to London to see the show.

Still, I was a huge fan of Trevor NunnNicholas Nickleby! The art was divine. And it turned out that Andrew [Lloyd Webber] had come to see me in Promises, Promises. So I had my first audition and they were successful because as they told my agent I was radiating health and wellness and they needed a girl who could radiate death and agony. She laughed. It’s hard to get past. But I had studied with a wonderful singing teacher named Paul Gavert, and I knew I could sing it and I had a powerful feeling that it was my turn. So even though they audition everyone inside, I’m, like, I’m Grizabella. They will be back.

Six months later my agent calls and says, They want to see you again tomorrow for Cats. So I come in and sing Memory. Trevor goes down to the edge of the stage. More suicidal! More suicidal! he says. And then I sing it again, and again: More suicidal! Following! A third time, and this time he looks really dubious, Andrews there, everyone there, he still looks completely dismayed. And I said, can I talk to you? I understand you auditioned a lot of people for this role, but no one can do it better, and. . . it’s my turn! He looked at me, like, what? And my agent said to me at lunch: When are you going to learn to shut up? He’s a British director, and he doesn’t want to know what a girl from Texas has to say. Two hours later, I had the part.

In rehearsal, however, and even long before premieres, she admits she couldn’t find a way to push the song past the barrier of polite applause. I was terrified, terrified, terrified. Like that Dallas Cowboys kicker, what’s his name, who started choking on extra points. So Andrew called a special rehearsal and made me start over. Plcido Domingo was at the show last night and he said: Tell the girl to just sing the song, he said. I’m just singing the song, I thought. What is he talking about?

So I started to think, All cats represent people and Trevor kept saying that Grizabella is like Marilyn Monroe, she went too far, too much sex, alcohol, drugs and weed. cat, she is older and dying. . . . She lost her beauty and so I play her like that, super sad. But it’s the early 80’s, right? When New York City was just starting to have a homeless problem. And so I started following homeless people, women my age, women literally trying to interpret them. I was playing it pathetically, but what I saw instead on the streets were women who were really trying to maintain their dignity, so their presentation of herself was all dignity and grace. Don’t pity me! their eyes said. A woman from my neighborhood walked up to me once, and she walks like the most beautiful thing in the world, just like Grizabella, white, pasty makeup with red and red lips all smeared; she wears coats and sweaters in layers and layers. Looking at her I saw her float down the street in the most graceful way and look directly at me, her eyes were clear-sighted blue and they said: You don’t have time to speak, and neither do I. again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/how-to-explain-trumps-love-for-the-musical-cats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos