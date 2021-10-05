In Virginia, no Trump on the ballot and an upside down race for governor





"[Previous year's] anger at President Trump really motivated Democratic voters in the Commonwealth of Nations.

RICHMOND, Virginia. Doesn’t it always seem like it’s okay, that you don’t know what’s wrong until he’s gone? For Virginia Democrats, it could be Donald Trump, a galvanizing force that propelled the party to historic victories in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After Trump won the White House in 2016, voters fired a Democratic governor to the Richmond Executive Mansion in 2017. Democrats then regained control of the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, a goal that has been sought for more than two decades.

And in 2020, Joe Biden nearly doubled Hillary Clinton’s electoral margin in the Commonwealth, winning Virginia by 10.11%.

Now, a RealClearPolitics poll average shows a 5% margin between former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) and Glenn Youngkin (R), the former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group.

I think the main reason is that Donald Trump is no longer president, said Dr. Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at Mary Washington University.

All of these past years we’ve had elections where much of the conversation has been about President Trump. And that anger against President Trump really motivated Democratic voters in the Commonwealth of Nations.

A Fox News poll from September 26-29 suggested a deadlock of enthusiasm in the race (50% of Youngkin supporters responded that they were extremely interested, compared to 47% of McAuliffe supporters who expressed extreme interest) .

A Roanoke College poll released a day earlier suggested more Republicans were excited to vote in the race (43% of Republican respondents were extremely enthusiastic, compared to 35% of Democratic respondents).

Still, Dr Ravi K. Perry, a chair in political science at Howard University, said the McAuliffe campaign is aware of the turnout and will seek to avoid a mistake by assuming that the main base voters are blocked before November 2.

I think what we should expect is that Democrats are going to tap into their base in Central Virginia, the African American community in parts of Hampton Roads, and certainly Northern Virginia, Perry said.

The Republican base’s involvement in Youngkin may be a different story given the candidate constantly keeping his distance from former President Trump.

Republican Glenn Youngkin needs Donald Trump. He just doesn’t mean the name, read the opening sentences of Wednesday’s Associated Press article after the last Virginia 2021 Governors Debate.

The Republican nominee often avoids invoking Trump’s name at rallies, falls short of defending the twice-indicted president’s grievances, and has said, after clarifying earlier comments, that he would have voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

I think it will be interesting for all of us to watch what the stars are [Republicans] able to bring out, and how well will Youngkin be able to distinguish himself from the kind of tangled politics of the National Republican Party, proposed Perry.

So the question is going to be how effective he is in saying, hey, I’m not exactly as polarizing as you might perceive as national policy within the Republican Party.

While Virginia is seen as a prominent political leader with its governors running a year after the presidential election and a year before the midterm elections, the Commonwealth is not a mirror image of the country. It is more racially diverse, has a higher percentage of residents with a university degree and a lower percentage of people living in poverty.

Farnsworth of Mary Washington University warned that this year’s electoral environment will not predict or replicate that of next year, and pointed out that the most recent blue wave tide may not have completely flowed back.

I think, overall, the odds are still probably in favor of the Virginia Democrats, Farnsworth said. The idea that you lose a 10 point margin in a presidential election year before a governorship year a year later is a pretty big change of events in a year.

But it is not outside the realm of the possible.

Virginia Governor Debate (September 16, 2021)

The first gubernatorial debate between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin takes place in Grundy, Virginia.

