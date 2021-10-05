



In a editorial published on Saturday, October 2, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state media World time, Hu Xijin, fiercely attacked the press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in particular its Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI), which aims to promote independent journalism and fight disinformation around the world . In an often inconsistent rant (see analysis below), Hu accuses RSF of “building an alliance of lies.” to harm China and ends with a chilling warning: RSF’s “wild dog” had better beware of China’s “stick”. In this paranoid and threatening text, Mr. Hu Xijin scrambles to attack the work of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) but fails to give a single factual argument in support of his theses, says Christophe Deloire, secretary general of RSF. Because RSF denounces its repressive legal framework and its abusive use of criminal law, the Chinese regime has become accustomed to calling our organization anti-China, just as it systematically labels factual information that does not correspond to its propaganda account as fake news. President Xi Jinping, in power since 2013, has re-established a Maoist-era propaganda stranglehold in China based on censorship and internet surveillance. The Beijing regime is also trying by all means to control information beyond its borders, threatening press freedom around the world. Five accusations that don’t stand up to the facts 1 – RSF hopes to “control the internet” through the JTI project World Time: “RSF cannot control the Internet”. A non-governmental organization is not in a position to “modify and reset the logic of spreading false information on the internet”.

“RSF cannot control the Internet”. A non-governmental organization is not in a position to “modify and reset the logic of spreading false information on the internet”. RSF: The Trust Initiative for Journalism (JTI) aims to promote the reliability of information by encouraging respect for journalistic ethics through a media certification system entirely independent of RSF. Far from claiming to control the Internet, RSF wants to motivate platforms to favor transparent sources in order to reduce the impact of disinformation in the world “. 2 – The JTI project excludes Chinese and Russian media World Time: JTI supporters are mostly Western Chinese and Russian organizations and media are not involved.

JTI supporters are mostly Western Chinese and Russian organizations and media are not involved. RSF: The JTI project is open to all media in the world, provided that they are able to demonstrate that their operating system allows them to respect the fundamental criteria of journalistic ethics and editorial independence. Some Russian media took part in the normalization phase. 3 – RSF’s objective is “to attack China” World Time: RSF, “one of the worst liars in the contemporary world”, launched a campaign to “Build an alliance of lies about China”.

RSF, “one of the worst liars in the contemporary world”, launched a campaign to “Build an alliance of lies about China”. RSF: This plot theme is taken regularly by the propagandists of the Chinese regime, despite the rigor of our work. Indeed, RSF is an independent organization whose mandate is to support and defend press freedom and which has consultative status with several international organizations, including the United Nations and UNESCO. RSF is very critical of the actions of the current Chinese regime, which tries by all means to control information inside and outside its borders and threatens press freedom around the world, such as evidenced by investigation report titled China’s Pursuit of a New World Media Order released in 2019. 4 – RSF is unfair by including China at the bottom of its Index World Time: In the RSF World Press Freedom Index, China “is always listed at the bottom.” But in practice, the Chinese public nonetheless has the freedom to “expose” and “to resolve” the country’s problems.

In the RSF World Press Freedom Index, China “is always listed at the bottom.” But in practice, the Chinese public nonetheless has the freedom to “expose” and “to resolve” the country’s problems. RSF: In our 2021 World Press Freedom Index, China is ranked 177th out of 180 countries and territories. This index, published since 2002, reflects the degree of freedom enjoyed by journalists on the basis of objective criteria such as pluralism, independence of the media, the quality of the legal framework and the safety of journalists. In China, President Xi Jinping, in power since 2013, restored Maoist-era practices, including the Chinese Communist Party’s extensive control over professional media, a violent crackdown on lay journalists, and unprecedented censorship of Internet. China’s bad position in our index is, unfortunately, amply justified. 5 – RSF is a “wild dog” who must beware of China’s “stick” World Time: “Like a wild dog, (RSF) will haunt the road in front of China from time to time. Therefore, we must take a stick in our luggage when we go forward.

“Like a wild dog, (RSF) will haunt the road in front of China from time to time. Therefore, we must take a stick in our luggage when we go forward. RSF: The Beijing regime knows only intimidation and violence to silence its critics. According to our latest tally, as many as 122 journalists and press freedom defenders are currently detained in China, conditions that often lead to fear for their lives . RSF wonders what the threats implied by Mr. Hu Xijin when he speaks of the Chinese “stick” inflicted on the organization if it continues to denounce the abuses of the regime.

