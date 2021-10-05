Tripura BJP lawmaker praises Mamata and slams Prime Minister Modi





Ashis Das said he was proud that West Bengal’s chief minister became the face of opposition in the country

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in Tripura hailed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the face of the opposition in India, while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selling the country’s assets to private parties. The BJP, troubled by the dissent against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, has not officially reacted to the views of Ashis Das, who represents the constituency of the Surma Assembly reserved for listed castes. Mr Das, who is in Calcutta for a program at the Kalighat Temple, said time will tell whether his visit to the West Bengal capital was religious or political. This made Tripura debate the possibility of some BJP leaders joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) The TMC tried to gain a foothold in Tripura and other northeastern states. Congratulating Ms Banerjee for winning the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election with an overwhelming majority, Mr Das said he was proud that the West Bengal chief minister had become in the face of opposition in India. She has not only raised the hopes of millions in West Bengal, but also across the country, who consider her the second mother-like figure after Indira Gandhi to lead as prime minister, he said. declared. The Tripura MP said that Mr. Modi also moved the Indian people with his slogans such as na khaoonga, na khaane doonga, desh nahi bikne doonga (will not take a bribe, will not let others take a bribe). bribe, will not let the country be sold). But today the party has become a jumla [joke] in the country, selling all government assets to private parties, Das said, adding that the BJP ran the Center and some states in an autocratic style. Tripura BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said senior party leaders would look into the issue. We try to find out everything, he said The Hindu. Mr Das and four other BJP deputies, Sudip Roy Barman, Ashis Kumar Saha, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl and Burba Mohan Tripura, had held a party meeting in Agartala a few days ago, apparently to discuss party news. The BJP has faced dissent with several central leaders traveling to the state to tidy the house. Mr Barman was sacked from his post as Minister of Health and Information Technology a year after the BJP formed a coalition government in March 2018. His impeachment following disputes with the chief minister had fueled resentment within the party.

