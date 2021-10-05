Facing judicial review, Democrats hope Jokowi will still place Law as commander-in-chief





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Democratic Party led by Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) expressed its gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for systematically placing the law as commander-in-chief when making decisions about whether or not to legalize the Deli Serdang KLB . This was conveyed by the head of the DPP’s Strategic Communication Agency for the Democratic Party Herzaky Mahendra Putra, in a special interview with Tribunnetwork News director Febby Mahendra Putra and Tribunnetwork News director Rachmat Hidayat on Tuesday 5 / 10. “On our part, we thank President Jokowi for always placing the law as Commander-in-Chief by providing advice to the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and Menkumham Yasonna Laoly in handling the case Deli Serdang’s illegal epidemic so that decisions can be made in accordance with the law, ”Herzaky said. The head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communication Agency DPP, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, revealed the response from Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) when he learned that the Democrat’s AD / ART was being sued by the Moeldoko camp. (screenshot) The decision made in accordance with the law, Herzaky continued, said the Deli Serdang KLB was illegal because the organizer was not the DPP of the Democratic Party and did not comply with the law on political parties. “Those who come are also not in accordance with the law, there are no legitimate voters and do not collect the minimum number of valid votes, so this is not done with a process in accordance with the law on political parties, ”he said. Read also : Democratic Party collaborates with Hamdan Zoelva against Yusril Ihza Mahendra Recently, the Moeldoko camp is still making efforts. One of them is to cooperate with lawyer Yusril Ihza Mahendra to submit a judicial review of the 2020 Democratic Party Statutes (AD / ART) to the Supreme Court. Herzaky, representative of the Democratic Party, also hopes that President Jokowi and all his staff can remain consistent in the current situation, including in the case of the filing of a legal remedy by the Moeldoko camp. “In accordance with the sense that if someone puts pressure on the college of judges of the Administrative Court, as well as the Supreme Court by bringing the name of Pak Jokowi, do not believe him, because he said he did not want to this is not in accordance with the law, ”explained Herzaky. “Even if someone close comes and says you have to win me over, I am a person close to the president, don’t believe it. And of course our hope is that President Jokowi is able to enforce the law in such a way. consistent. in Indonesia, especially with our case, ”he said.

