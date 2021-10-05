Turkey launches new markets to tackle sky-high food prices





October 4, 2021 6:09 p.m. (UTC + 04:00) 569

By Vugar Khalilov President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has launched new markets to tackle the exorbitant food prices in the country, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 4. Erdogan pointed out that agricultural credit unions were tasked with opening 1,000 markets of 500 square meters to regulate the market, which was disrupted by five huge market chains. “As you can see here, the market for our agricultural credit unions is very affordable in terms of products, quality and price,” Erdogan said, following his purchases from one of the markets opened by the Agricultural credit cooperative. “Of course, there are instructions we gave to farm credit unions to reproduce them quickly. Quickly, we were asked to build around 10,000 such markets all over Turkey, starting at 500 square meters, as a first step. We will multiply them quickly. And in this way, we hope that we will strive to provide cheap and high quality products to our citizens and to balance the market. I’ve seen this in my own shopping here. I’m happy because of it, ”Erdogan added, stressing the affordability of new markets. Commenting on the National Strategy for Youth Employment and the Action Plan, on his official Twitter account, Erdogan hoped that it would be beneficial to all young people. “Turkey has great potential in terms of a young population that very few countries have. I hope that the National Strategy for Youth Employment and the Action Plan, which is a very important step in terms of exploiting this potential, will be beneficial in advance for all our young people ”, he added. he declares. Erdogan stressed that barriers to youth employment will be removed in accordance with the National Youth Employment Strategy and Action Plan and that the youth unemployment rate will be reduced to 17.8% by 2023. . In addition, the participation rate of young people in the labor market will increase to 46 percent, he added. In his online address to the Manisa Youth Meeting program, which was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Erdogan expressed confidence in the meeting’s positive outcomes for 2023. “I want to meet you very much. For that, I also congratulate you. With these meetings, you are almost already in preparation. It is a great advantage to continue the journey without neglecting them. While congratulating all our brothers and our young people, I pray to my Lord that these marches have a good result, and I congratulate you ”, underlined Erdogan. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

