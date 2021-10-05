Boris Johnson sees supply crisis as turning point for Britain





(Bloomberg) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to play down a supply chain crisis which has seen fuel shortages across the country and farm animals threatened with destruction, calling it a turning point for the UK economy to exit pandemic and after leaving the European Union. In talks Tuesday morning, Johnson delivered his relentlessly positive message that the country will benefit from higher wages and higher investment. Yet he also said the UK had issued less than half of the 300 emergency visas it planned for foreign tanker drivers and dismissed concerns that more than 120,000 pigs would be slaughtered due to ‘a lack of personnel in the slaughterhouses. What we told the trucking industry was fine, give us the names of the drivers you want to bring in and we’ll settle the visas, you have 5,000 more visas, Johnson told BBC Television on Tuesday. They have only produced 127 names so far. Britain is breaking bridges with EU truckers it now wants to get back The government is seeking to shift the responsibility of finding drivers to industry amid rising demand for fuel and rising cost of living. Leaving the EU means the UK no longer has access to a labor pool that its economy has relied on for years. As Johnson visited makeshift media kiosks at the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, he said fuel and food shortages are not a unique crisis for Britain, but are occurring around the world as the Covid-19 pandemic abates. What you see is the UK economy is coming back to life, really stretching its legs, starting to move again, and of course there has been a bit of a crunch here and there because we haven’t had a such activity for a long time, Johnson later told LBC radio. Johnson faces questions about truckers and police: Tories update Even Johnson’s Brexit supporters are urging the PM to change his immigration rules. In the Evening Standard on Monday, Next Plc chief executive Simon Wolfson suggested a demand-driven system that allows the needs of our economy to attract the talent we really need with a visa tax from business on hiring foreign workers. Last month the Bank of England warned that rising gas prices are expected to push UK inflation above 4% by the end of the year and said the chain crisis supply was beginning to hamper Britain’s economic recovery. Johnson argues the government is overseeing a transition to address the major underlying issues facing the UK; lack of long-term productivity, lack of long-term investment in energy and infrastructure, he told LBC. This will put a lot of downward pressure on costs and this is the way to fight inflation. In other interviews, he also urged workers to return to their offices, suggesting they risked being the subject of gossip. His lengthy responses ultimately frustrated a BBC radio presenter who told him: Prime Minister, stop talking. But Johnson was in his element, sticking to the scenario that Britain was in a new chapter. He also ruled out a question about a possible snap election: no one is thinking about it right now, quite frankly. 2021 Bloomberg LP

