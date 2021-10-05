How exports contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” mission





India’s merchandise exports in September 2021 reached $ 33.44 billion, up 21.35 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data released on Friday. Exports in September 2020 amounted to $ 27.56 billion. Data provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that compared to September 2019, exports last month increased by 28.51%. “The value of non-oil exports in September 2021 was $ 28.53 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.72% compared to non-oil exports of $ 24.03 billion in September 2020 and a positive growth of 26 , 32% compared to non-oil exports of $ 22.59 billion in September 2021. September 2019. “ “The value of non-oil and non-gem and jewelry exports in September 2021 was $ 25.29 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.59% compared to non-oil and non-gem and jewelry exports of 21.33%. billion dollars in September 2020 and a positive growth of 33.14% on non-oil exports, unrelated to precious stones and jewelry of 19 billion dollars in September 2019. “ Aatmanirbhar Bharat Data showed that September’s merchandise exports were 84.75 percent higher, on an annual basis, at $ 56.38 billion compared to $ 30.52 billion reported for the corresponding month last year. . Ronak Chiripal, CEO of Nandan Terry, said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission is now showing a major impact on the ground. India is the country that not only halted the second wave of coronavirus in a timely manner, but turned the crisis into an opportunity also amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “ “The performance of the service sector has also been excellent, and despite the pandemic, almost 97% of the 2019-2020 service export levels were achieved in the last fiscal year. Sectoral interventions, involvement of all stakeholders, government functioning, simplification of procedures, extension of deadlines and licenses have also resulted in record export performance, ”adds Chiripal. Boost to government programs “Due to the momentum given by the government through various promotional initiatives, including the PLI program, exports now account for almost 40% of India’s GDP. And this is yet another step towards an autonomous India. With $ 95 billion worth of merchandise exports in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, India is gearing up to set new export records in the coming years. billion exports have been set for 2021-2022, “Chiripal added. Clear vision and focus “India has shown overwhelming export performance against the world’s major economies. Compared with April 2019, India’s export growth in April 2021 was higher than that of other major advanced economies like India. European Union, Japan, United States, South Korea and United Kingdom With a clear vision and direction, India is poised to create major milestones and benchmarks in terms of exports. Nowadays, the whole world knows that India is a trusted and reliable partner because India has the capacity to deliver quality products and services on time, ”concluded Chiripal.

