Big-budget blockbuster relives US defeat for holiday in China





The film is 2 hours 56 minutes long, a government-sponsored, action-packed, patriotism-filled drama that cost more to make than any Chinese film before it. It seems to be exactly what the Chinese public wanted. The Battle of Changjin Lake, a blockbuster that depicts an unexpectedly defeat of the United States in the Korean War, has been breaking box office records since it opened last week on the eve of the annual October holiday in China. , known as Golden Week. As a barometer of Chinese politics and culture, it looks a lot like a film of the moment: aggrieved, provocative and chauvinistic, a sumptuously choreographed call to arms at a time of global crisis and increasingly strained relations with the world, especially the United States. The bad guys are American soldiers and commanders, including a reasonable impersonation of General Douglas MacArthur. The heroes are the Chinese volunteers launched against what was then considered the most invincible army in the world.

The battle, better known in the United States as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, drove the Americans and their allies from North Korea in the winter of 1950, setting the stage for the standoff that ended with a ceasefire three years later. It entered the tradition of the Communist Party as an unvarnished triumph in the childhood of the People’s Republic of China, although it came at a terrible cost to the Chinese people. On his second day at the movies on Friday, October 1, he broke the single-day box office record in China, grossing over $ 60 million. On Tuesday he had grossed over $ 360 million, according to Maoyan, which tracks ticket sales, placing it among the most successful Chinese films ever made.

This is an extraordinary and perfect collusion between capital and political propaganda, said Sun Hongyun, associate professor at the Beijing Film Academy, in an interview. Korean War representations known in China like the war on American aggression and aid to Korea has long been a staple of Communist Party propaganda. A flurry of them emerged last year, with mixed success, on the 70th anniversary of the start of the war and China’s intervention in October 1950 as North Korean forces were threatened with annihilation. .

In this case, The Battle of Changjin Lake, which cost $ 200 million, seems to resonate more with the public than the usual agitprop. It did so despite mixed reviews, torturous runtime, and technical errors in military history, drawing on the nationalist sentiment that the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has nurtured. Xi took advantage of the anniversary of last year’s war to declare that the Chinese people will never shy away from a confrontation against foreign aggression. The national sentiment displayed in the film echoes the growing public sentiment to protect national interests in the face of provocations, which has big implications for today’s China-U.S. Competition, The Global Times, an official newspaper that is himself a barometer of the country’s hawkish views, stated in one of the film’s many articles promoting the film. The film also owes its popular success to the cast, which includes some of the country’s biggest stars. Among them are Jackson Yee, the pop idol who featured in the Best Oscar Nominees Days of 2019, and Wu Jing, the lead man whose role in a pair of action movies gave the Warrior name. wolf to China’s recent mark of brash diplomacy. (Wolf Warrior 2, which grossed nearly $ 900 million when released in 2017, remains China’s top-grossing film.)

The Battle of Changjin Lake was one of several overtly patriotic-themed films approved for release over the holidays, apparently at the expense of Hollywood blockbusters still pending approval, including Marvel Studios Black Widow and Warner Media Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Chinese film, slated for release in August, has been delayed as the government imposed new restrictions on cinemas during the Covid-19 outbreaks. The Chinese film industry, as well as those around the world, suffered greatly during the pandemic, but the film signaled a potential revival, even as pandemic restrictions still place capacity limits on theaters in many cities. The film depicts one of the bloodiest battles of the Korean War, which began in June 1950 when communist North Korea invaded South Korea to unify the divided nation after World War II. China intervened just as the American-led forces fighting under United Nations mandate were on the verge of victory. The battle lasted for 17 days in November and December 1950 after newly arrived forces from China surrounded American, British and South Korean troops in brutally cold mountainous terrain. The Chinese military forced them to retreat to Hungnam Port, setting the stage for a triumphant climax, with soldiers waving a sea of ​​red flags in victory. The war remains a sensitive topic, despite or because of its portrayal as a shameless victory for the newly formed People’s Republic of China.

Details of the huge Chinese losses have been withheld for years. According to the official death toll, cited by Xi last year, 197,000 Chinese soldiers have died, although historians largely agree that the number was much higher. Even now, the death of one of Mao Zedong’s sons, Mao Anying, long attributed to a reckless urge to cook fried rice, remains a heavy subject. The Battle of Changjin Lake was carried out with the support and guidance of the government, highlighting the efforts the authorities will make to shape popular culture.

Wang Jiequn, director of the Beijing Municipal Film Administration, which is part of the Communist Party’s propaganda office in Beijing, told a press conference last month that authorities had organized and planned the production with the filmmakers, Bona Film Group and Bayi Film Studio. She called it our gift to the party on her 100th birthday, which was celebrated with great fanfare in July. Laura Li, 31, watched the film with her father on Monday in a crowded theater in Shenzhen. She found the film trite but was surprised to see a lot of young people in the audience. Her dad, a war movie fan, cried during scenes showing Chinese soldiers freezing to death on the icy battlefield. Now we are seeing more and more domestic films capable of arousing Chinese patriotism, said Ms. Li, who is a project manager at a technology company. I still prefer American movies, she added, even though it’s getting harder and harder to see one.

