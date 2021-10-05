Donald Trump falls from Forbes 400 for the first time in 25 years





Donald Trump is worth around $ 2.5 billion, which leaves him $ 400 million less than the threshold to make this year’s Forbes 400 list of the richest people in the Americas. The real estate mogul is just as wealthy as he was a year ago, when he was 339th in the rankings, but he has lost $ 600 million since the start of the pandemic. Tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets have flourished in the COVID era. But big-city properties, which constitute the bulk of Trump’s fortune, have languished, ousting the former president of the country’s most exclusive club.

If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. As the 2016 election came out, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to divest his real estate assets. This would have enabled him to reinvest the proceeds in broad-based index funds and perform his duties without conflicts of interest.

I could actually run my business and run the government at the same time.

-Donald Trump, January 11, 2017

Other members of the executive have little choice but to listen to those responsible for ethics. People who hold assets that may conflict with their day-to-day work in government run the risk of violating criminal conflict of interest law. The president, however, is exempt from that status, as Trump proudly noted in a press conference nine days before entering the White House. I could actually run my business and run the government at the same time, he told a crowd of reporters gathered in Trump Tower. I don’t like the way it looks, but I would be able to do it if I wanted to. I would be the only one who could do it.

Trump has decided to hang on to his assets. At the time, they were worth $ 3.5 billion, after deducting the debt. If he had chosen to sell it off instead, it is possible that he had to pay significant capital gains taxes. Trump acquired his five most valuable holdings a long time ago, so he likely has huge untaxed gains stuck in all of them. If he paid the maximum possible 23.8% capital gains tax to the federal government, plus 8.8% to the New York State authorities on every penny he owned, that would have saved about $ 1 , $ 1 billion on his fortune, leaving him $ 2.4 billion on the first day of his presidency. But what would have seemed like a huge sacrifice at first could have turned into a lucrative realignment. By investing that $ 2.4 billion in an index fund following the S&P 500, for example, Trump’s fortune would have swelled to $ 4.5 billion right now, leaving him 80% richer than he is. is today. His refusal to hand over, in other words, cost him $ 2 billion.

GETTING OUT OF FORBES 400

From 1997 to 2016, Donald Trump maintained a place in the top half of the Forbes 400. But things got worse the year he won the presidency. After falling for five years in the rankings, he is now completely off the list.

And that’s a conservative estimate, it could have cost him a lot more. An unrecognized article in the Federal Tax Code allows officials who part with their assets to obtain a document called a certificate of transfer, which allows them to avoid paying capital gains tax. Think of it as the government’s way of getting public servants to do the right thing and avoid conflicts of interest. Since Trump was not subject to conflict of interest law, he may not have been able to gain the advantage. Walter Shaub, who headed the government’s Ethics Office as Trump transitioned to his new role, told Forbes he would have been happy to give Trump a certificate of relinquishment, but he is not. clear whether Internal Revenue Service officials would have honored the document. Trump’s team didn’t even ask about it, according to Shaub. They never showed interest in the surrender, he said.

Narrow-mindedness comes at a price. If Trump had managed to avoid capital gains tax, he could theoretically have reinvested $ 3.5 billion in the S&P 500 on the day he entered the White House. In this alternate scenario, Trump would have been worth around $ 7 billion in September, when Forbes locked estimates on his annual list, enough to earn a place as the 133rd richest person in the country. Instead, it’s leaving the Forbes 400 for the first time in a quarter of a century.

