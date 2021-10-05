Politics
Kept in detention for 28 hours without an order or FIR, Priyanka Gandhi tweets PM Modi
Text size:
Lucknow: Why was the person behind the murder of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri not arrested after being in detention for 28 hours without an FIR, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked on Tuesday as her colleagues claimed that she was not allowed to meet with her lawyers.
Priyanka Gandhi and other congressional leaders were detained for more than 24 hours and a drone camera was deployed over the 2nd PAC Battalion guesthouse in Sitapur where they were held, officials said. Congress office.
“She is not allowed to meet with her lawyers and the administration does not tell her the reasons for her detention,” said Congress Vice President of Media and Communication Pankaj Srivastava.
Besides Priyanka Gandhi, State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, National Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, National Youth Congress President BV Srinivas and MLC Party Deepak Singh are also in detention, he said.
The Congress Secretary-General was arrested Monday in Sitapur on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the start of farmers’ protest against Agri laws from the Center last year.
On Tuesday, she shared a video on Twitter allegedly showing a group of protesting farmers mowed down by an SUV.
“@Narendramodi ji, your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without an order or FIR. Why hasn’t the person who crushed the farmers been arrested yet? she said in a Hindi tweet.
– Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021
His party colleague Gurjar shared another video on the microblogging site showing a drone he said was flying over the guesthouse where the congressional leaders were being held.
The government is so scared of Priyanka Gandhi that even after keeping her in detention, he uses a drone to monitor her, he tweeted in Hindi.
As several congressional leaders took to social media, party workers staged protests until late Monday night and slept on the sidewalk outside the PAC battalion compound.
The crowd of congressmen and supporters was thin on Tuesday morning but started to swell after 10 a.m. as more party activists from across the state thronged Sitapur and occupied all surrounding hotels.
District officials said the law and order situation was under control.
According to Srivastava, the illegal detention of party leaders angered members of Congress.
“The Prime Minister is coming for a celebration in Lucknow while the farmers of Lakhimpur wait for justice,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Lucknow on Tuesday to inaugurate a program of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations.
Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence were farmers, who were reportedly run over by vehicles driven by BJP workers traveling to greet Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in the region. The others were identified as BJP workers and their driver was allegedly taken out of the vehicles and then lynched by protesters.
Uttar Pradesh police have filed a complaint against Ashish, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, but no arrests have been made so far.
Read also : No allies, no understanding in the Priyankas team why UP Congress leaders are flocking to SP
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/india/kept-in-detention-for-past-28-hrs-without-any-order-or-fir-priyanka-gandhi-tweets-pm-modi/745265/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos