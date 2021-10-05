Kept in detention for 28 hours without an order or FIR, Priyanka Gandhi tweets PM Modi

Text size:

A-

A +

Lucknow: Why was the person behind the murder of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri not arrested after being in detention for 28 hours without an FIR, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked on Tuesday as her colleagues claimed that she was not allowed to meet with her lawyers.

Priyanka Gandhi and other congressional leaders were detained for more than 24 hours and a drone camera was deployed over the 2nd PAC Battalion guesthouse in Sitapur where they were held, officials said. Congress office.

“She is not allowed to meet with her lawyers and the administration does not tell her the reasons for her detention,” said Congress Vice President of Media and Communication Pankaj Srivastava.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, National Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, National Youth Congress President BV Srinivas and MLC Party Deepak Singh are also in detention, he said.

The Congress Secretary-General was arrested Monday in Sitapur on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the start of farmers’ protest against Agri laws from the Center last year.

On Tuesday, she shared a video on Twitter allegedly showing a group of protesting farmers mowed down by an SUV.

“@Narendramodi ji, your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without an order or FIR. Why hasn’t the person who crushed the farmers been arrested yet? she said in a Hindi tweet.

His party colleague Gurjar shared another video on the microblogging site showing a drone he said was flying over the guesthouse where the congressional leaders were being held.

The government is so scared of Priyanka Gandhi that even after keeping her in detention, he uses a drone to monitor her, he tweeted in Hindi.

As several congressional leaders took to social media, party workers staged protests until late Monday night and slept on the sidewalk outside the PAC battalion compound.

The crowd of congressmen and supporters was thin on Tuesday morning but started to swell after 10 a.m. as more party activists from across the state thronged Sitapur and occupied all surrounding hotels.

District officials said the law and order situation was under control.

According to Srivastava, the illegal detention of party leaders angered members of Congress.

“The Prime Minister is coming for a celebration in Lucknow while the farmers of Lakhimpur wait for justice,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Lucknow on Tuesday to inaugurate a program of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence were farmers, who were reportedly run over by vehicles driven by BJP workers traveling to greet Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in the region. The others were identified as BJP workers and their driver was allegedly taken out of the vehicles and then lynched by protesters.

Uttar Pradesh police have filed a complaint against Ashish, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, but no arrests have been made so far.

Read also : No allies, no understanding in the Priyankas team why UP Congress leaders are flocking to SP

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram