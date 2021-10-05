Donald Trump says that “no one has done more for Christianity” than him; slam democrats





Former United States President Donald Trump said no one did more for Christianity than he did when he was in the White House. In the latest extravagant remark after previously pointing out a potential presidential challenge in 2024, Trump said he has done the most for religion in an effort to highlight what he has done for evangelical Christians and how he has always prioritized their interests. Notably, evangelical Christians have been the crucial base of support for the former US president since he announced his presidential bid in 2016.

To further solidify his position as a staunch supporter of his religion, during a phone interview with The Victoria Channel for Flashpoint, the former US president had the opportunity to share a message with his religious supporters. When the host asked the 75-year-old why do these supporters have to stay engaged with him? Trump said no one has done more for Christianity than he.

No one has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself than me, ”Trump said. He also referred to the removal of the Johnson Amendment which he said was a very bad thing.

The Johnson Amendment is a provision in the U.S. tax code that prohibits nonprofits from supporting or opposing political candidates. If they do, organizations risk losing their tax-exempt status. In 2017, Donald Trump signed an executive order to relax the regulations and argued that it restricted the church’s free speech rights. Business Insider reported that some experts believe the move was mostly symbolic.

Democrats have done destructive things: Trump

Moreover, in the FlashPoint interview, the former US president claimed that his successor Joe Biden and the Democrats had done destructive things to religion. His remarks regarding Democrats came after Trump mentioned Mexico City’s policy of blocking federal funding for foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that make abortion referrals or discuss the optional issue. This policy was reportedly first introduced in 1973, with Democrats repealing it and rival Republicans reinstating it.

“I said Biden was going to be bad, he turned out to be a lot worse than anyone thought. You talk about abortion, you talk about all things,” Trump said.

He added: “He is terrible on these matters, and he lied. And just like they cheated on the election, the election was rigged, just as it happened, they also cheated a lot on this. that they really think of organized religion and religion and frankly of Christianity. “

IMAGE: AP

