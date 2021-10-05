The end of a golden age: China brings business to a halt

Chinese tech companies are reeling from regulation. Nervous creditors are hoping for a bailout from China’s biggest developer. More and more executives are going to prison. An entire industry is shutting down.

For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, this is all part of the plan.

Under Xi, China is reshaping the way businesses operate and limiting the power of rulers. Long in coming, but quick to implement, policies are driven by a desire for state control and self-sufficiency as well as concerns about debt, inequality and the influence of foreign countries, including United States.

Emboldened by growing nationalism and his success with Covid-19, Xi is remaking the Chinese business world in his image. Above all, it means control. Where once rulers were given the green light to expand at all costs, officials now want to dictate which industries are booming, which are collapsing, and how it happens. And the changes offer a glimpse into Mr Xis’ vision for managing the economy, ahead of a political meeting supposed to solidify his plans for an unprecedented third term.