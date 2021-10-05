GMB’s Ranvir Singh cleared by Boris Johnson live as she tries to get him on ITV show

Ranvir Singh was cleared by the Prime Minister live as she tried to get him on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter is currently reporting on ITV’s news program of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

On Tuesday’s show, as hosts Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell crossed paths live to speak to Ranvir, they wondered if she had ever managed to track down Boris Johnson.

This is because the Prime Minister has not appeared on the show for an interview for 1,563 days.

“You know he runs a lot, don’t you?” Ranvir began his response to the hosts in the studio.

“I imagine he’s getting ready for a run in the conference center as he tries to avoid the cameras because he was doing a great brisk walk. Kind of an Olympic-style brisk walk.”

They then showed a clip of Ranvir staring at Mr Johnson as he passed her.

“Prime Minister,” Ranvir called. The Prime Minister then looked and raised his hand.

“Good Morning Britain would love to have you on the show,” she added as he turned and continued to step out.

“It has been 1,500 days, Prime Minister, since you last appeared on the show,” Ranvir continued to shout.

He then disappeared into another unit with Alastair jokingly, “Black fridge!







(Image: ITV)



“It’s not a refrigerator, it’s a reception area,” Ranvir replied. “However, interestingly, I think he’s going to do the Today program and the Today program is based right at the back of the building here.

“So he went that way, maybe to go around the back and go that way. We’re not sure but it’s kind of like a maze here.

“Of course he did a pretty long interview there on the opposing channel, but there you go.”

Sge added: “Nothing for Good Morning Britain other than a small wave this morning.”

Alastair then launched into a rant about the Prime Minister, commenting: “You bet, you bet.







(Image: ITV)



“1,563 days. I mean, listen, you don’t have the c-word in this program but the guy is a coward.

“And he’s a charlatan.”

Susanna looked taken aback by her outburst and later said, “Well, it would be nice to have her on the schedule this morning. That’s what I’m going to say.

“A warm invitation to you, Prime Minister, I am sure you are watching this morning. We would love to talk to you.

