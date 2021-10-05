Politics
GMB’s Ranvir Singh cleared by Boris Johnson live as she tries to get him on ITV show
Ranvir Singh was cleared by the Prime Minister live as she tried to get him on Good Morning Britain.
The presenter is currently reporting on ITV’s news program of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.
On Tuesday’s show, as hosts Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell crossed paths live to speak to Ranvir, they wondered if she had ever managed to track down Boris Johnson.
This is because the Prime Minister has not appeared on the show for an interview for 1,563 days.
READ MORE: MAFS UK viewers share relief as Luke reveals what happened after leaving Morag experience
“You know he runs a lot, don’t you?” Ranvir began his response to the hosts in the studio.
“I imagine he’s getting ready for a run in the conference center as he tries to avoid the cameras because he was doing a great brisk walk. Kind of an Olympic-style brisk walk.”
They then showed a clip of Ranvir staring at Mr Johnson as he passed her.
“Prime Minister,” Ranvir called. The Prime Minister then looked and raised his hand.
“Good Morning Britain would love to have you on the show,” she added as he turned and continued to step out.
“It has been 1,500 days, Prime Minister, since you last appeared on the show,” Ranvir continued to shout.
He then disappeared into another unit with Alastair jokingly, “Black fridge!
“It’s not a refrigerator, it’s a reception area,” Ranvir replied. “However, interestingly, I think he’s going to do the Today program and the Today program is based right at the back of the building here.
“So he went that way, maybe to go around the back and go that way. We’re not sure but it’s kind of like a maze here.
“Of course he did a pretty long interview there on the opposing channel, but there you go.”
Sge added: “Nothing for Good Morning Britain other than a small wave this morning.”
Alastair then launched into a rant about the Prime Minister, commenting: “You bet, you bet.
“1,563 days. I mean, listen, you don’t have the c-word in this program but the guy is a coward.
“And he’s a charlatan.”
Susanna looked taken aback by her outburst and later said, “Well, it would be nice to have her on the schedule this morning. That’s what I’m going to say.
“A warm invitation to you, Prime Minister, I am sure you are watching this morning. We would love to talk to you.
To receive all the latest news and gossip, click here to subscribe to our newsletter
Sources
2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/tv/gmbs-ranvir-singh-blanked-boris-21763575
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]