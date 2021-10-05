The secret meeting between Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel and Donald Trump





Peter Thiel scares a lot of people. He’s the tech billionaire who managed to shut down Gawker and he has a lot of influence in Silicon Valley and politics, and at the intersection of the two.

In the latest episode of The New Abnormal, author Max Chafkin, whose upcoming book The Contrarian is about Thiel, tells Molly Jong-Fast that if there is a Trump political party or a Trump faction, Thiel wants to be the ones. Koch brothers of this faction. .

This is because Thiel would have become richer than he already was during the Trump presidency. And that brings us to the secret meeting he attended with then-President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and Mark Zuckerberg in response to Zuck and Facebook coming under fire for manipulated ads whose targets included the president. of the Nancy Pelosi House, as well as for allegedly removing conservative content despite analyzes proving otherwise.

The meeting is not news, but Chafkin shares some details that weren’t in the news.

Thiel told a friend, [and] according to the friend, Zuckerberg and Jared Kushner have essentially reached housing

Also in the episode, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Molly talk about the two main bills Congress is working to pass, including one that could finally give the country paid family leave. It is also not easy with the recalcitrant Democrats, Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin.

Joe Manchin has no excuse not to pass the bill, Jones says, and neither does Sinema.

[She] comes from a state Biden won that overwhelmingly supports things like a $ 15 minimum wage, as West Virginia does. And yet, these two senators voted against the interests of their fellow citizens when they voted a few months ago not to overthrow the parliamentarian who said that a minimum wage of $ 15 could not be contained in the bailout. American. We are dealing with people who are looking for people who are not their constituents, he said.

Nancy Pelosi brought a teddy bear to a knife fight

More! Historian Dr. Timothy Snyder takes a grim look at the road ahead for American democracy.

We’ve gotten to a point where we think not following our own procedures is kind of a sign of freedom, but it’s not, it’s a sign of tyranny, he says.

Molly puts it in simpler terms: We were slowly moving into a civil war.

