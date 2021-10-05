Factbox-Key facts about Taiwan-China relations as military tensions rise





(Reuters) China has claimed Taiwan through its one-China policy since the Chinese civil war forced the defeated Kuomintang, or nationalists, to flee to the island in 1949, and has vowed to subdue it in Beijing, by force if necessary. Here are key facts about Taiwan-China ties as military tensions rise again https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-needs-be-alert-chinas-military- activities-2021-10 -05: POLITICS Since the Progressive Democratic Parties Tsai Ing-wen first became presidents in 2016, relations between Taiwan and China have deteriorated again, with China cutting off a formal dialogue mechanism, flying fighters and bombers near of Taiwan, forcing foreign companies to designate Taiwan as part of China. on their websites and downsizing Taiwan’s diplomatic allies. Beijing believes Tsai, who was re-elected by a landslide last year, wants to push Taiwan’s formal independence, a red line for China. She says Taiwan is already an independent country, the Republic of China, its official name, and the government will defend the islands’ freedom and democracy. The Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China, was in power before Tsai. Relations heated up considerably after its leader, Ma Ying-jeou, won the presidency in 2008. Re-elected in 2012, Ma held a historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015. MILITARY China and Taiwan have come close to going to war on several occasions since 1949, the last time before the 1996 presidential election. China then carried out missile tests in waters near the island in hopes of prevent people from voting for Lee Teng-hui, whom China suspected of having pro-independence views. Lee won convincingly. Taiwan claims China has thousands of short and medium-range ballistic missiles as well as cruise missiles aimed at Taiwan, and that China is waging a sophisticated online disinformation campaign to undermine trust in the government. Taiwan and China last clashed on a large scale in 1958, when Chinese forces carried out more than a month of bombardments on Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu Islands, including naval and air battles. The United States is obligated to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act. China continues to react angrily to US arms sales to Taiwan and has repeatedly called for it to cease. China has blamed the United States for the latest tensions over its support for the Taiwanese government. China has the largest armed forces in the world, and they have rapidly modernized, adding stealth fighters, aircraft carriers and new submarines, as part of an ambitious program overseen by Xi. Taiwan’s much smaller army is supplied primarily by the United States, although Tsai has ramped up domestic production, including developing long-range missiles and new heavily armed aircraft carrier killer warships. The Taiwanese Air Force in particular is well trained, but experts say the island could probably only hold out for a few days in the event of a Chinese attack, unless the United States comes to its aid quickly. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kelo.com/2021/10/05/factbox-key-facts-on-taiwan-china-relations-as-military-tensions-rise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos