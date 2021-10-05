Latest news Manado, North Sulawesi





Photo with the heads of FKUB and Kesbangpol across North Sulawesi at a regional meeting in Manado, Tuesday (5/10/2021). Photo: BeritaManado.com Manado, BeritaManado.com – The VI National Conference (Konas) of the Religious Communication Forum (FKUB) in Manado will bring together five thousand participants from all provinces. The big agenda, which is slated for November 2021, is confirmed to be opened by President Joko Widodo. Half of cabinet ministers also came, North Sulawesi governor said Olly Dondokambey represented by the Head of National Unity and Political Agency (Kesbangpol) of North Sulawesi, Evans Steven Liow at the FKUB working meeting in North Sulawesi, Tuesday (5/10/2021). According to Steven Liow, the Konas FKUB in Manado was held with strict health protocols. Thus, there are 12 places open for meetings, including the Legislative Expo which will be inaugurated by the President of the DPR-RI Mrs. Maharani. Steven hopes that all parties will welcome this celebration. We show that North Sulawesi is a laboratory of religious harmony with stronger tolerance, Liow explained. He also advised the district / city government to beautify the main tourism in their area. After all, Liow said, guests will be visiting neighboring regions such as Tomohon, Minahasa, North Minahasa, and South Minahasa. They have to travel, he said. Meanwhile, the president of the North Sulawesi FKUB Pdt Lucky Rumopa explain the working meeting to strengthen the synergy of stakeholders. Lucky Rumopa delivered a speech at the North Sulawesi FKUB working meeting. Photo: BeritaManado.com In addition, Konas is coupled with the International Harmony Week. In fact, Lucky continued, the FKUB Konas will be held in July or August 2021. However, at that time, the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in North Sulawesi was still high. And after coordinating again and then determining November 2021. This is also based on the consideration of experts, who take into account that North Sulawesi will be in the green zone next month, Rumopa explained. Fortunately, the provincial government of North Sulawesi, through Governor Olly Dondokambey, strongly supports this event. He also hopes to be appreciated by the community by being a good host. We ask for support in prayer, so that all performances are safe and successful, he said. The working meeting was also attended by North Sulawesi FKUB Secretary Hanny Sumakul, North Sulawesi Ministry of Religion Regional Office Chief Anwar Abubakar, Manado City Government Secretary Micler Lakat and the head of the regency / City FKUB and Kesbangbol. (Alfrits Semen) Latest news Agung Laksono appreciates vaccination rate in North Sulawesi

Royke Roring is proud of 2 Muaythai athletes from Minahasa who win XX PON Gold in Papua

Bitung Hosts FPSL Event Again With Hybrid Event Concept

Five thousand participants will attend the national FKUB conference in Manado, opened by Joko Widodo

PON Papua: Defeating Bali, North Sulawesi Basketball qualifies for semi-final

In early 2022, KKP will apply a new concept of arrest

Deputy Kapolda from North Sulawesi invades the residence of Danrem 131 / Santiago, apparently because of it

Regent Joune Ganda also celebrates TNI’s 76th anniversary

Democratic Party wins PDIP and PKS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamanado.com/lima-ribu-peserta-akan-hadiri-konas-fkub-di-manado-dibuka-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos