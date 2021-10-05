China is on the verge of dominating the world stage

In October 2017, Chinese leader Xi Jinping gave an hour-long speech at a Communist Party convention in which he made a key prediction: that China would move closer to the world stage.

Today, China is poised to dominate the world stage.

Recent global issues, the Taliban triumph in Afghanistan, the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, the White House “Quad” summit, and the near simultaneous release of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou to Canada and two Canadians in China, all see China deeply involved, even when its name is not mentioned.

When the United States withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, who did the Taliban think of as their likely support? Why China, of course.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen hailed China as Afghanistan’s big neighbor. The South China Morning Post quoted Shaheen as saying that the Taliban was ready to exchange views with China on mutual relations, bringing peace to the region and its aid in rebuilding Afghanistan.

On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced an agreement under which Australia would purchase nuclear-powered submarines. The joint announcement made no mention of any other country, but there was an assumption that it was designed to counter China’s growing influence, an assumption Beijing obviously shared.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denounced the deal. Among other things, he said that a regional mechanism should not target a third party.

Its boss, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, coined the term Anglo-Saxon clique to describe the three countries.

Australia has been the target of China since it proposed an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 virus. China accounts for 40% of Australian exports, so Canberra is vulnerable to economic pressure.

China does not seem to understand that the Auku and other groups such as the Quad are reactions to its growing military might and aggressive diplomacy. Instead, he presents himself as the victim.

The Quad Australia, Japan, India and the United States held a summit in Washington just over a week after the Aukus accord.

These countries have been discussing at different levels since 2007. What brought them together was concern about what China was doing and what it might do in the future.

After their White House summit on September 24, a joint statement was issued which cited the issues discussed, including the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the climate crisis, mapping of the region’s infrastructure needs and regional security, which has become more and more complex.

China was not included in the statement. Nonetheless, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying denounced the four for insinuating China with the so-called rules-based order, playing and citing the so-called Chinese threat theory, and digging a gap between the countries of the region and China.

The next day, Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive detained in Canada since December 2018 pending his extradition to the United States, reached an agreement with the United States Department of Justice. She admitted to misleading HSBC about the nature of Huawei’s relationship with a company doing business in Iran and admitted that Huawei’s business relationship violated U.S. sanctions against Tehran. She was then released.

Meng returned to a tumultuous reception in China. The state media used it to fan the nationalist flames, claiming that the Communist Party and the government were dealing with Chinese citizens harassed abroad.

It was China’s national power that shaped this end result, China Daily commented. A country will be surrounded by more problems as it grows stronger, but only a strong country can enable us to face these problems with dignity.

Chinese media have remained largely silent on the fate of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested days after Mengs’ detention and detained on charges of espionage. Widely regarded as hostages, they were released as soon as Meng returned home.

Chinese officials would not say the timing was a coincidence. Instead, they involve a prisoner swap, pointing out that the Meng case was discussed by the Chinese and US presidents during their phone conversation on September 9.

In doing so, China is undermining the US-Canadian position that they were operating through legal process. In mid-2021, the Pew Research Center reported that China’s image in 17 advanced economies, including Canada, remained overall negative. This failure of Chinese soft power may have prompted Beijing to focus on national power vis-à-vis the West.

This is in a way confirmed by the French military institution IRSEM, the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School. The main finding of a recent study of China’s influence operations is that China, in a self-destructive Machiavellian turn, adopted the warning of 16th-century political philosophers that it is better to be feared than to be feared. ‘to be loved.

Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based American journalist who writes on issues related to China.