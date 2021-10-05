Kendari City DPCGMNI urges President Joko Widodo to issue Perppu to revoke Omnibus law





TRIBUNNEWSSULTRA.COM, KENDARI – A number of students in Kendari town staged an action demanding that President Joko Widodo issue a Perppu to revoke the omnibus law. The DPC mass action of the Indonesian National Student Movement or DPC GMNI of the city of Kendari expressed its demands at the traffic light crossroads in the old Kendari MTQ district, Tuesday (5/10/2021) They demanded that President Jokowi promulgate a government regulation replacing the law or Perppu to repeal the promulgation of the copyright law or the Omnibus law. Students assess when enacting the law as a forum for the formation of arbitrariness in government or in the oligarchy. DPK GMNI FISIP UHO President Rasmin Jaya said that although it was ratified in 2020, students are still calling for the regulation to be implemented as it appears controversial. Read also : 25 non-PNS FIB UHO speakers participate in community service strengthening technical capacity test panel systems “This is because the ratification of the Omnibus law that has been brought to the RPD does not involve public participation,” he said. In addition, according to him, during the implementation of the law on job creation, which opened up foreign parties to invest in natural resource management in Indonesia. “Until our study, many sections of the law are detrimental to the community,” said Rasmin Jaya. If the government does not take firm action, there is concern that the enactment of the law will have a negative impact on the community, including job creation. “We have asked and even expressed a request to the Constitutional Court (MK) for a judicial review so that the government immediately revokes the implementation of the Omnibus law even if it has been ratified,” Rasmin said.

(TribunnewsSultra.com/La Ode Ari)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sultra.tribunnews.com/2021/10/05/dpcgmni-kota-kendari-desak-presiden-joko-widodo-keluarkan-perppu-cabut-omnibus-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos