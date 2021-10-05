Announcement of the next Africa-Turkey summit to further strengthen relations





The official visit of Moussa Faki Mahamat (Chairman of the African Union Commission, AUC) and Mevlt avusoglu (Turkish Foreign Minister) ended months of suspense. At their joint press conference, avusoglu announced that the third Turkey-Africa summit will take place in Istanbul on December 17-18. Lunch with Erdogan Mahamat attended a series of meetings during his two-day visit. The premiere took place at the Presidential Palace, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he then had lunch, alongside Fuat Oktay and avusoglu. He then went to Parliament where he was received by its president, Mustafa Sentop. Mahamat ended his day as President for Turks Abroad and Tika (the cooperation agency), where he signed, on behalf of the AU, a Memorandum of Understanding with Turkey. On October 1, Mahamat flew to Istanbul. That day, the itinerary consisted of a boat trip on the Bosphorus, which had been organized by the employers’ organization Deik. This organization is very active in Africa, under the leadership of President Nail Olpaks. Executives of large Turkish companies were also present.: they include Selim Bora (Summa Group), Nuri Albayrak (Albayrak), Aygen Yenign (Yenign), Berna Akyildiz (Transtas), Berna Gzbasi (BRN) and Erhan Barutoglu (Tellioglu-Avrasya Enerji). Later that evening, the AU delegation flew to Addis Ababa. From Addis Ababa to Kinshasa This trip ended months of uncertainty over the date of the Turkey-Africa summit. If the previous editions were held in Istanbul (2008) and Malabo (2014), the third of its kind, which should have been held in April 2020, has been postponed several times due to the ongoing health crisis. In addition, South Africa, which chaired the AU in February 2020, insisted that the rule that two annual summits be held with a strategic partner, a status that Turkey must uphold. The summits planned for 2020 (one with the EU, the other with the Arab League) have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ankara has suffered the consequences of this schedule shift. Nonetheless, Turkish officials prepared for the event. avusoglu was at the forefront, supported by Deputy Minister Sedat nal as well as Nur Sagman (director of African affairs) and Can Incesu (future summit coordinator). Both speak French fluently and have served as ambassadors in Africa: Sagman in Guinea and Gabon and Incesu in Congo-Brazzaville. In March 2021, Incesu traveled to Addis Ababa, where he partnered with Yaprak Alp, Turkish Ambassador to the AU, and worked with Nigerian Levi Uche Madueke, Head of the Cooperation Department and AU partnerships. The article continues below Free download Get Your Free PDF: Top 200 Banks 2019 The race for transformation Fill out the form and download for free the highlights of the exclusive ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year by The Africa Reports. Get your free PDF by filling out the following form Incesu also visited Kinshasa in July, during which time he met Samy Adubango Awotho, the DRC’s deputy foreign minister. President Flix Tshisekedi and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, who will succeed him as AU presidency in 2022, have become involved in the issue. French and Chinese rivals In preparation for the summit, the Turks presented the AU with a report assessing Turkish-African cooperation between 2015 and 2020, as well as a five-year action plan. Their objective? We want to see a united and independent Africa, thus alluding to the importance Ankara attaches to the AU, and a muted critique of French and Chinese rivals. Since 2002, Turkey’s ties with Africa continued to strengthen. Trade has reached $ 25 billion and Ankara now has 43 embassies on the continent, up from 12 in 2003. The privileged relations that the presidential couple has maintained with several African leaders like Sénégals Sall have contributed to this growth, even if some of their relatives are no longer in power, like the former Guinean president Alpha Cond. First Lady Emine Erdogan, strongly committed to humanitarian aid, has just published a book entitled My travels in Africa (My travels in Africa), which has been translated into French, English and Arabic (Éditions Turkuaz). She handed copies to African First Ladies at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Royalties from this book will be donated to Africa House in Ankara, which was founded by Ms. Erdogan and promotes African craftsmanship.

