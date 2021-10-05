PM Modi will interact virtually with beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA program in MP tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA (Village Survey and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) program in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at 12:30 pm via video conference. It will also occasionally distribute e-clean cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries of the system, specified the Presidency. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the event. SVAMITVA is a central sector program of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj which aims to provide property rights to residents of rural inhabited areas. The program will pave the way for the use of property as a financial asset by villagers to take out loans and other financial benefits, as in urban areas. It aims to demarcate inhabited land in rural areas using the latest survey drone technology. The program has also given a boost to the drone manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) program was launched by the Prime Minister on the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, 2020 with the will to enable the economic progress of rural India by providing a “record of rights” to each owner of a rural household. Aiming to demarcate inhabited land (Abadi) in rural areas using the latest survey drone technology, the SVAMITVA program is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Tax Departments, Departments of Panchayati Raj State and the Survey of India. The scheme covers multiple aspects, viz. facilitate property monetization and enable bank loans, reduce property disputes, comprehensive village level planning would be the stepping stone towards realizing Gram Swaraj in the real sense and making rural India Atmanirbhar (self-sufficient). (ANI)

