Pandora Papers: opposition calls Imran Khan’s investigative cell a “hoax”





Pakistani opposition parties on Monday called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to set up a cell to investigate Pakistani nationals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers “a hoax” and called for an investigation through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of the Panama Papers. . The Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) said the investigative cell established by Khan was nothing but a “hoax” and a measure to protect ministers and others associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Dawn reported.

The Pandora Papers were published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The opposition’s rejection comes after Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Monday that a high-level commission would be set up to investigate Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers.

“The high-level cell of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission will investigate all the people mentioned in the Pandora Papers and present the facts to the nation,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter, reported the ‘Express Tribune. PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter that the Pandora Papers investigation was not possible as long as Khan remained prime minister, Dawn reported.

She suggested that Khan should “first resign and then order an investigation,” and called the formation of the cell a “joke” with Pakistan. PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari told Dawn that the investigation cell was of no use if it was operating under Khan. He added that if the cell reported to Khan, instead of the judiciary, its fate would be the same as the commissions previously set up by the government to investigate the wheat, sugar and gasoline scams.

Bokhari also said that just like the Panama Papers case, the Pandora Papers case should also be investigated through a judicial forum. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/1756348-pandora-papers-opposition-calls-imran-khans-investigation-cell-hoax

