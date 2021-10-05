Politics
Boris Johnson Says He Cannot Guarantee Rape Review Targets to Improve Prosecution and Conviction Rates by 2024 UK News
Boris Johnson has said he cannot guarantee that the targets for improving rape prosecution and conviction rates set out in the government’s rape review will be met.
The plans set out in the report, which was commissioned in 2019 and released in June this year, indicated that the volume of rape case court use is expected to return to “at least 2016 levels” with 5,190 prosecutions and 2,991 convictions.
But speaking to Sky political editor Beth Rigby on Tuesday, the PM said reaching that target by 2024 would be “incredibly difficult.”
“We will do whatever we can, we throw it all at it,” the prime minister said.
Mr Johnson also declined to confirm that he could look a rape victim in the eye and tell her that she has a good chance of getting justice.
“I want everyone to have that confidence and for now I have to tell you the answer is no, I don’t think people have enough confidence in the criminal justice system to deal with this charge, these reports fast enough. “, declared the Prime Minister.
“And I don’t think people have the feeling that the police are dealing with these issues quickly enough either. And it has certainly led to this feeling of fury, frustration, betrayal on the part of millions of people – for the most part. women – on what’s going on. “
Mr Johnson disputed that lower levels of prosecutions and convictions are the fault of his government for the cuts in justice, believing that “the phenomenon today is not only a question of public money”.
This contrasts sharply with former justice secretary Robert Buckland who, following the journal’s publication, admitted that budget cuts were partly responsible for the drop in sentences to an all-time high in recent years.
Speaking in June, Mr Buckland said he was “deeply ashamed” of the report’s findings.
When asked if he felt the same, the Prime Minister told Sky News he was “certainly not happy with the way things turned out”.
The prime minister added that he was “totally fed up” with the low levels of rape prosecutions and that the gap between a case raised and a conviction passed was “far, far too long”.
“We have to solve this problem,” he said, noting that the government needs to “simplify” the system.
The Prime Minister said “things are really starting to get better”, but he wants to see “a lot, a lot more” being done.
Mr Johnson continued: “We are hiring a lot more prosecutors and we have done that. I don’t think it’s always and everywhere about more public money.”
Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged tackling violence against women and girls was her “priority” by announcing that an additional £ 25million would be allocated to local projects aimed at making public spaces safer.
Just a few days later Police officer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for life for raping and murdering Sarah Everard, director of marketing, Ms Patel pledged to act in areas “where women and girls say they feel least safe”.
Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
The prime minister also played down concerns about rising inflation levels and said his government was instead focusing on the “global economic system which is coming back to life very quickly”.
Pushed on the issue twice, he added: “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, I watch robust economic growth – and besides, those fears are unfounded.”
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-says-he-cannot-guarantee-rape-review-targets-to-improve-prosecution-and-conviction-rates-will-be-met-by-2024-12426472
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]