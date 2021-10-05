Boris Johnson Says He Cannot Guarantee Rape Review Targets to Improve Prosecution and Conviction Rates by 2024 UK News

Boris Johnson has said he cannot guarantee that the targets for improving rape prosecution and conviction rates set out in the government’s rape review will be met.

The plans set out in the report, which was commissioned in 2019 and released in June this year, indicated that the volume of rape case court use is expected to return to “at least 2016 levels” with 5,190 prosecutions and 2,991 convictions.

But speaking to Sky political editor Beth Rigby on Tuesday, the PM said reaching that target by 2024 would be “incredibly difficult.”

Picture:

Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland previously said he was “deeply ashamed” of the report’s findings



“We will do whatever we can, we throw it all at it,” the prime minister said.

Mr Johnson also declined to confirm that he could look a rape victim in the eye and tell her that she has a good chance of getting justice.

“I want everyone to have that confidence and for now I have to tell you the answer is no, I don’t think people have enough confidence in the criminal justice system to deal with this charge, these reports fast enough. “, declared the Prime Minister.

“And I don’t think people have the feeling that the police are dealing with these issues quickly enough either. And it has certainly led to this feeling of fury, frustration, betrayal on the part of millions of people – for the most part. women – on what’s going on. “

Picture:

Priti Patel pledged to make combating violence against women and girls her “priority”



Mr Johnson disputed that lower levels of prosecutions and convictions are the fault of his government for the cuts in justice, believing that “the phenomenon today is not only a question of public money”.

This contrasts sharply with former justice secretary Robert Buckland who, following the journal’s publication, admitted that budget cuts were partly responsible for the drop in sentences to an all-time high in recent years.

Speaking in June, Mr Buckland said he was “deeply ashamed” of the report’s findings.

When asked if he felt the same, the Prime Minister told Sky News he was “certainly not happy with the way things turned out”.

The prime minister added that he was “totally fed up” with the low levels of rape prosecutions and that the gap between a case raised and a conviction passed was “far, far too long”.

“We have to solve this problem,” he said, noting that the government needs to “simplify” the system.

Picture:

Prime Minister said the gap between a case raised and conviction is “far too long”



The Prime Minister said “things are really starting to get better”, but he wants to see “a lot, a lot more” being done.

Mr Johnson continued: “We are hiring a lot more prosecutors and we have done that. I don’t think it’s always and everywhere about more public money.”

Last week Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged tackling violence against women and girls was her “priority” by announcing that an additional £ 25million would be allocated to local projects aimed at making public spaces safer.

Just a few days later Police officer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for life for raping and murdering Sarah Everard, director of marketing, Ms Patel pledged to act in areas “where women and girls say they feel least safe”.

The prime minister also played down concerns about rising inflation levels and said his government was instead focusing on the “global economic system which is coming back to life very quickly”.

Pushed on the issue twice, he added: “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, I watch robust economic growth – and besides, those fears are unfounded.”