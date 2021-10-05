Jokowi sends Surpres Amnesty Saiful Mahdi to DPR





tirto.id – President Joko Widodo has agreed to grant amnesty or pardon to a professor at Syiah Kuala University in Banda Aceh, Saiful Mahdi. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said the information on the approval of the amnesty took place during the amnesty discussion. On September 21, Mahfud said, he contacted Saiful Mahdi’s wife and her lawyers. The next day, Mahfud met with the leadership of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the head of the attorney general’s office to discuss the amnesty. At the meeting, Mahfud said he would propose to the president to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi. “So the 24” [Septemebr], I reported to the president, and the president agreed to grant amnesty, “Mahfud MD told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday (10/5/2021). Mahfud said the letter from the President (Surpres) was sent on September 29, 2021 to DPR RI requesting its review under Article 14, paragraph 2, of the 1945 Constitution regarding amnesty and abolition. Now we just have to wait, what will be the response of the DPR, because the letter must first be discussed by Bamus, then read in front of the Plenary Assembly of the DPR, so we wait for that. What is certain from the government’s point of view is that the process is over, the former defense minister said. Mahfud stressed that the government does not want to prioritize punishment in cases like Saiful Mahdi. He stressed that the government gives priority to justice based on recovery, especially since this case criticizes institutions and not individuals. We want it restorative justice, and it is only a matter of criticizing, and criticizing the faculty, not personally, because in my opinion it deserves an amnesty, which is why we are fighting for it, said the former president of the Constitutional Court . For the record, Saiful Mahdi is a professor at Syiah University in Kuala who was jailed for expressing criticism. It all started when Saiful criticized the CPNS system for professors at the Unsyiah Faculty of Engineering at the end of 2018. At that point, Saiful discovered that there was a participant who had uploaded a file that did not meet the requirements, and that person then went through the administration. Saiful therefore passed the findings on to the WhatsApp group, he told Innalillahiwainnailaihirajiun. Received the sad news of the death of common sense in the executive ranks of FT Unsyiah during the PNS test yesterday. Is the evidence for engineering determinism so easily corrupted? But the criticism was actually reported to the police by the campus. Saiful was then named a suspect by the police and charged with Article 27, paragraph (3), of Law No. 19 of 2016 amending Law No. 11 of 2008 on ITE. He was officially a prisoner after Mahdi’s appeal to the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Banda Aceh District Court. The Banda Aceh District Court ruling said Mahdi was found guilty in the libel case and sentenced to 3 months in prison and fined Rp 10 million, subsidiary to 1 month in prison.

