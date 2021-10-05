“Gujarat is firmly on Prime Minister Modi’s side,” says the head of the state’s BJP in victory in the civic poll; CM thanks the citizens

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people for BJP’s victory in the Gujarat Municipal Corporation and other local polls, which he said was an opportunity for him to meet expectations of the population, and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for regaining confidence. In him.

After celebrating the victory at the Gujarat BJP “Kamalam” headquarters in Gandhinagar, BJP Head of State CR Paatil said the victory shows citizens are firmly on the side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “thunder without rain” and said there was “no room for a third party in Gujarat”.

The GMC poll was seen as a litmus test for the BJP in the context of its sudden and surprising decision to change the chief minister of state and the entire cabinet recently, ahead of state assembly polls planned for next year. The party had recorded a landslide victory in the polls of local bodies held in February this year. On Tuesday, the ruling BJP retained the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) winning 41 of 44 seats in total, while Congress won two seats and the AAP one seat.

The BJP also won the vote in Thara Municipality in Banaskantha District and retained Okha Municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka District. But, he lost to Congress in Bhanvad Municipality of Devbhumi-Dwarka District, where the Saffron Party had been in power since 1995.

Speaking to reporters after celebrating the victory with party members, CM Bhupendra Patel said Prime Minister Modi has confidence in him and the victory is an opportunity for him and his team to meet the expectations of the people. He clarified that the BJP is a party that always works in coordination with elected officials.

“Before becoming Chief Minister, I would come to Gandhinagar for the work of (Union Minister) Amit bhai (Shah). Amit bhai was worried about the poor and would hold ward meetings for those who did not have a ration, ”he said.

“PM Modi trusted me. I express my gratitude to the people for the victory of the BJP in Gandhinagar and to the local authorities in other parts of Gujarat and to my team and I will work in coordination with the party leader to meet their expectations, ”he said. he adds.

On the occasion, BJP Head of State Paatil said the media must have seen how BJP workers connected with and supported people during the COVID-19 pandemic and even in other normal circumstances.

“For this reason, BJP members have achieved a great victory in Gandhinagar (municipal company) and other local organizations in Gujarat,” Paatil said. He said the AAP was “thunder without rain,” and the results prove that residents of the state rejected the party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

“There is no room for a third party in Gujarat,” he added. He said that “the historic result proves once again that the people of Gujarat have complete confidence in Narendra Modi”. “The voters of Gujarat have once again given Gandhinagar power to the BJP, and the party will keep all promises made to the people. The BJP will work in coordination with the government for the development of Gandhinagar, “he said.

Paatil also credited Union Home Secretary Amit Shah with the BJP’s victory in these polls. He said Shah’s ties to residents of the state capital and his eagerness to serve residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar, also helped the party reap profits in the local poll. Paatil also thanked former chief minister Vijay Rupani and said the work done by his government played an important role in the victory.

