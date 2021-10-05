Twitter floods Prime Minister Imran Khan with birthday wishes as he turns 69





A photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was interviewed by foreign media. Photo: Instagram account of Imran Khan The PCB wishes Prime Minister Imran Khan, writing: “Match-winning all-rounder and @cricketworldcup winning captain, happy birthday! Others wish Prime Minister Imran Khan a happy birthday”. good health, more success and a long life on social media.

Dozens of people took to social media to wish Prime Minister Imran Khan his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were in turmoil with the Prime Minister’s wishes.

#HappyBirthdayPMIK has quickly become one of the top trends in the country.

Highlighting the records broken by the Prime Minister during his days as a cricketer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an article highlighting a record of his phenomenal performance.

The PCB wrote on Twitter: 3,807 passes and 362 wickets in tests, 3,709 passes and 182 wickets in ODI, the third-largest wicket taker for Pakistan in tests.

The PCB wished its chief boss a happy birthday!

Many other users have taken to the internet posting messages of good health, happiness and long life to the outgoing Prime Minister, who is followed by millions of fans across all social media accounts.

Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Pakistani head of government Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former captain of the World Cup-winning Pakistan cricket team.

He also runs a large philanthropic initiative with branches in many countries, the main one being the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital here in Pakistan, and a host of other charitable programs.

Born on October 5, 1952 in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his education at prestigious educational institutions such as Aitchison College, the Royal Grammar School and the University of Oxford.

He was more inclined to pursue a career in the sport, however, and made his debut in first-class cricket at the age of just 16 in Lahore. He spearheaded the Pakistani attack on fast bowling in the 1980s and was a good batsman.

The greatest triumph of his life, aside from his rise to the most powerful post in Pakistan a year ago, came in 1992, when he won the One Day International Cricket World Cup for Pakistan in Australia.

He started his own political party, the PTI in the 1990s, and failed to make a dent in Pakistani politics until a definitive rally in Lahore in 2011 made him a formidable political entity. .

In 2013 his party came second in the general election and in 2018 won the most seats in parliament, inaugurating the post of Prime Minister of Imran Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/374074-twitter-floods-with-birthday-wishes-for-pm-imran-khan-as-he-turns-69 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos