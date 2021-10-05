Not Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar could be the first to recognize the Taliban cabinet | World news

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and Qatar vie for influence in Afghanistan and appear to be working to recognize the Taliban’s configuration in Kabul amid persistent security concerns within the global community, people familiar with the developments said.

Turkey, which has become a key player in Afghanistan and played an important role in the restoration of Kabul airport, has however linked any larger role in the war-torn country to the formation of an inclusive government by the Taliban.

Those named above have said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan and Qatar may well become the first two countries to recognize the Taliban’s interim cabinet. The two countries sent senior leaders to Afghanistan following reports of divergences within the ranks of the Taliban over the division of responsibilities and the sharing of power.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, head of the Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence Agency (ISI), rushed to Afghanistan in early September, shortly after initial reports of differences within the Taliban leadership over training of a government configuration. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Kabul about a week later and spoke with key Taliban leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

Lt. Gen. Hameed played a key role in helping to set up the provisional setup in Kabul, in which most of the prominent positions were given to hard-line supporters of the Haqqani network and the Kandahar faction of the Taliban, the residents said. The move also led to the sidelining of Taliban leaders perceived to be more moderate and beyond the reach of Pakistani influence, such as Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Pakistan and Qatar have also pressured the global community to engage with the Taliban. In a recent interview with Al-Jazeera, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the international community must engage with the new reality in Kabul and unfreeze Afghan assets so that the country can cope with a humanitarian crisis. .

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly last month, also urged world leaders to engage with the Taliban. He stressed the need to continue the dialogue with the Taliban because the boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, while the dialogue could bring positive results.

A diplomat from a regional country, who declined to be named, said: These are clear signs that Pakistan and Qatar are pressuring others to take action that will aid their efforts to recognize the regime. taliban.

Turkey, which became a base for many former Afghan ministers and lawmakers after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, has taken a more nuanced stance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has even linked taking over operations at Kabul airport to forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan that encompasses all factions and women.

As long as that is the question, we will not be present in Afghanistan, but if the government is more inclusive, we can be there, present, like Turkey, he said last month.

Turkey is also focused on protecting the interests of important Turkish groups which make up just over 10% of the Afghan population.

India cautioned the world against rushing to recognize the Taliban configuration, stressing that it is not inclusive and was formed without negotiations. He is also wary of Pakistan’s role and influence with the Taliban.

Sameer Patil, an international security studies fellow at Gateway House, said it would not be surprising if Pakistan and Qatar recognized the Taliban configuration, although other countries, including China, have adopted a wait-and-see approach.

Since the formation of the Taliban’s interim cabinet, it has become clear that what the Taliban elements in Doha were projecting was only a facade. This configuration has belied the expectations of most countries, which do not want to recognize a regime that includes individuals proscribed by the UN. China, as a P5 member of the UN Security Council, is unlikely to do anything that complicates its quest for global leadership, he said.