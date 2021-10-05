Boris Johnson sees supply crisis as turning point for Britain

(Bloomberg) –

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to play down a supply chain crisis that has seen fuel shortages and empty shelves in stores, calling it a turning point for the UK economy as it comes out of the pandemic.

In talks on Tuesday, Johnson delivered his relentlessly positive message that the country will benefit from higher wages and investment after leaving the European Union. He said the shortage of truck drivers is a global problem and told companies they need to do more to address supply issues.

In a famous phrase, there is no alternative, Johnson told ITV, referring to a slogan used by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. We had an environment in the UK where we accepted an approach. low wages, low skills and low productivity and that has to change.

Yet the UK faces acute challenges that set the country apart from its Group of Seven peers. The government has deployed troops to drive tankers, soaring natural gas prices have forced some energy suppliers to shutting down and inflation is forcing the Bank of England to consider when to start raising interest rates.

Johnson said the UK had issued less than half of the 300 emergency visas it planned for foreign tanker drivers and dismissed concerns that more than 120,000 pigs would be slaughtered for lack of staff in slaughterhouses.

What we told the trucking industry was fine, give us the names of the drivers you want to bring in and we’ll settle the visas, you have 5,000 more visas, Johnson told BBC Television earlier. They have only produced 127 names so far.

Britain is breaking bridges with EU truckers it now wants to get back

He later told the BBC that the government could not find a solution to staff shortages in the meat processing industry.

The government is seeking to blame the industry for driver and worker shortages amid rising demand for fuel and rising costs of living. Leaving the EU means the UK no longer has access to a labor pool that its economy has relied on for years.

As Johnson visited makeshift media kiosks at the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, he said fuel and food shortages are not a unique crisis for Britain, but are occurring around the world as the Covid-19 pandemic abates.

What you see is the UK economy is coming back to life, really stretching its legs, starting to move again, and of course there has been a bit of a crunch here and there because we haven’t had a such activity for a long time, Johnson later told LBC radio.

Johnson faces questions about truckers and police: Tories update

Even Johnson’s Brexit supporters are urging the PM to change his immigration rules. In the Evening Standard on Monday, Next Plc chief executive Simon Wolfson suggested a demand-driven system that allows the needs of our economy to attract the talent we really need with a visa tax from business on hiring foreign workers.

Rising price

Last month the Bank of England warned that rising gas prices are expected to push UK inflation above 4% by the end of the year and said the chain crisis supply was beginning to hamper Britain’s economic recovery.

Johnson argues the government is overseeing a transition to address the major underlying issues facing the UK; lack of long-term productivity, lack of long-term investment in energy and infrastructure, he told LBC. This will put a lot of downward pressure on costs and this is the way to fight inflation.

In other interviews, he also urged workers to return to their offices, suggesting they risked being the subject of gossip.

His lengthy responses ultimately frustrated a BBC radio presenter who told him: Prime Minister, stop talking. But Johnson was in his element, sticking to the scenario that Britain was in a new chapter. He also ruled out a question about a possible snap election: no one is thinking about it right now, quite frankly.

