



ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by a number of supporters and fans who welcomed him on social media. Khan was born on October 5, 1952.

Cricket Body grips and fans also shared his accomplishments as a cricket champion; cricketer turned politician led his team to World Cup victory.

Happy Birthday to the man who brought @theRealPCB to @CricketWorldCup glory in 1992, the one and only Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/b11zplCyQD

– ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2021

3,807 runs and 362 wickets in tests 3,709 runs and 182 wickets in ODI Third wicket taker for Pakistan in tests A winning match at all levels A winning captain @cricketworldcup And our Prime Minister

Happy birthday @ImranKhanPTI! pic.twitter.com/AJuhwir3yl

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2021

Imran Khan was dropped for 3 years after his international debut. Pakistan won only 1 of its first 5 ODIs in 1992, but won the next 5 ODIs and Imran retired by winning the World Cup for Pakistan in his last Int’l. Pakistan and Imran have never given up. Happy Birthday, Legend @ImranKhanPTI.

– Daniel Alexander (@ daniel86cricket) October 5, 2021

Happy Birthday Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/uGBvsmaHF0

– The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) October 5, 2021

#HappyBirthdayPMIK Happy Birthday Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Imran Khan reigns over hearts. He is Pakistan’s most beloved chef since Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. # ___ pic.twitter.com/S8iigdm1rc

– Fazal Abbas (@_AbbasFazal) October 4, 2021

Khan was the only son of five children of Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum. He received his primary education in Lahore, then moved to Britain for higher education, where he graduated from the University of Oxford.

He returned to Pakistan in 1971 and joined the Pakistan National Cricket Team. He captained the team from 1982 to 1992, and the South Asian country won the country’s only World Cup in 1992.

Ending his career, he entered the world of philanthropy and laid the foundation for Shaukat Khanum Hospital on behalf of his mother who died battling the deadly disease.

Khan then formed his political party in 1996 as he struggled for more than a decade before being popular among Pakistani youth. The PTI first succeeded in forming a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 and came to power in the center in 2018.

