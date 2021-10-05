This is the challenge that PM Modi launched to Yogi Adityanath for Diwali

On Tuesday, October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a challenge to the government of Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Diwali celebrations next month. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during his remarks at the “Azadi @ 75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape” exhibition at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow.

The Indian Prime Minister appealed to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to light 2 diyas on the occasion of Diwali and exceed the record of 7.5 lakhs lit in Ayodhya. He had set up the gigantic challenge before the government of Yogi Adityanath to ensure its implementation. At about 2 hours 27 minutes after the start of the program, PM Modi said: “Since I came to Uttar Pradesh, I want to give homework. But you will have to do it. Are you going? ”

(Video credits: Youtube / Narendra Modi)

He pointed out, “I read in the newspapers that there will be an event during Diwali in Ayodya where 7.5 lakh diyas will be lit. I want to encourage the people of Uttar Pradesh to join me in this “light” competition. I want to see that the 9 lakh houses attributed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana light up 2 diyas, that is a total of 18 lakh diyas compared to the 7 lakhs of Ayodhya. Can it be done? “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Ram would be delighted with such a spectacle. “The 9 lakh families who have received homes under PMAY in the past 7 years have to light 2 diyas outside their homes on Diwali. About 7.5 lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya. But, 18 lakh diyas will be lit in the houses of my poor brothers and sisters. Even Lord Ram will be delighted, ”Prime Minister Modi concluded. The Indian Prime Minister also digitally delivered keys to 75,000 PMAY beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.