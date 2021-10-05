Pandora papers bear heavyweight names





ISLAMABAD – The stunning Pandora Papers unveiled on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) exposed the illegal financial secrets of more than 700 prominent Pakistanis, including prominent politicians, families of military officers, owners of media and powerful businessmen.

According to the report, the offshore companies of many powerful figures currently in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet were exposed, which is a test case for Imran Khan as he has always been against offshore investment and has always criticized parties. opposition for the same practice. In the past.

According to the ICIJ report, the names of politicians with offshore companies include the Minister of Finance and a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shaukat Tarin, as well as three members of his family with offshore companies. Omer Shehriyar, the younger brother of Federal Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar also owns offshore companies.

Faisal Vawda, the former federal minister and very close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with two other family members own offshore companies.

PTI leader and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and former Federal Minister and now Senator Faisal Vawda with two family members among those who own offshore companies. In addition, the sons of former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue Waqar Masood Khan and former Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar also own offshore companies.

Meanwhile, the former Information Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Memon, the former chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the son of Finance Secretary Salman Siddiq Yawar Salman also own offshore companies.

Besides politicians, the Pandora Papers also exposed some retired military officers and their family members who owned offshore companies and kept their wealth a secret.

The wife and son of the former corps commander and Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Afzal Muzaffar own offshore companies. In addition, Major-General (ret) Nusrat Naeem, the son-in-law of Lieutenant-General (ret) Khalid Maqbool, wife of Lieutenant-General (ret) Tanvir Tahir, sister of Lieutenant-General (ret) Ali Kuli Khan , Air Chief Marshal (ret’d) Abbas Khattak’s sons also owned offshore companies.

The investigation report released by the ICIJ also revealed that some powerful media owners in Pakistan have offshore companies.

Media owners who own offshore companies are Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner of Jang Group, Hamid Haroon, CEO of Dawn TV, Sultan Ahmed Lakhani, publisher of Express Media Group, owner of Pakistan Today, late Arif Nizami, and the Gourmand Group.

Apart from this, some Pakistan business tycoons also own offshore companies. Javed Afridi, the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise owns three offshore companies including; Old Trafford Properties Ltd, Sutton Gas Works Properties Ltd and Gas Works Property Ltd.

The report further revealed that National Bank President Arif Usmani owned a company named Sasa Partners Inc.

The Pandora Papers further disclosed that the Managing Director of National Investment Trust, Adnan Afridi, also owned the offshore company Veritas Advisory Services Ltd in October 2011.

According to the ICIJ, the revelations are part of the Pandora Papers, a new global investigation into the dark offshore financial system that allows multinational corporations, the rich, famous and powerful to avoid taxes and otherwise protect their wealth.

The investigation is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore service companies disclosed to the ICIJ and shared with 150 news agencies around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/05-Oct-2021/pandora-papers-carry-names-of-heavyweights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

