Komnas HAM is still waiting for Jokowi on the fate of TWK’s recommendation





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – National Human Rights Commission (HAM from Komnas) admitted they were still awaiting the official explanation from the president Joko Widodo linked to the fate of several recommendations concerning the controversy over the status of KPK employees to civil servants (ASN) through the national insight test (TWK). “Komnas HAM is in fact still awaiting an official explanation as to why the president has not implemented the recommendations and conclusions of Komnas HAM,” said Beka Ulung Hapsara, commissioner of Komnas HAM, when she was contacted. CNNIndonesia.com by phone, Friday (1/10) evening. According to Beka, the president’s official explanation for not implementing the recommendation is now the most important, so that the reason why the National Police Headquarters wants to accept the 57 dismissed KPK employees becomes clear. “Does it really relate to Komnas’ recommendation or not. I think this explanation is the most important thing right now,” Beka said. As for President Jokowi’s attitude that he has not implemented all or part of the recommendations, according to him, that is another matter. According to Beka, his party has made efforts to conduct investigations according to Komnas HAM standards, draw conclusions and submit several recommendations to the president. “The president does not implement Komnas’ recommendation, that is left to the president and the public can judge,” Beka said. “But we can need an explanation, what is the reason? “added Beka. CNNIndonesia.com contacted Indonesian Ombudsman (ORI) President Muhammad Najih and ORI member Robert Na Endi Jaweng to seek comments on their recommendations, which the President also failed to implement. However, neither of them responded. Previously, Komnas HAM found that there were 11 forms of human rights violations in the implementation of the National Insight Test (TWK) which was carried out when transferring the status of KPK employees. The 11 human rights violations include, among others, the right to justice and legal certainty, women’s rights, the right to be free from discrimination (race and ethnicity), the right to freedom of religion and of conviction, the right to work, the right to Safety. Then, the right to public information, the right to privacy, the right of association and assembly, the right to participate and to govern, and the right to freedom of opinion. Komnas HAM then submitted five recommendations related to this controversy to President Joko Widodo. One of the recommendations is to request that the TWK issue be taken up by President Jokowi as the supervisor of the top civil servant. However, Jokowi didn’t budge. He only said that not all issues should go to the president. At that time, Jokowi admitted that he was still awaiting the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court ruling regarding TWK. “Don’t bring anything to the president. It’s a constitutional courtesy. I must respect the ongoing legal process,” Jokowi said during a meeting with a number of media editors at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. (15/9). (iam / ain)



