bne IntelliNews – Turkey records September inflation at 19.6% as Istanbul academics calculate 44.7%

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose 19.58% yoy in September, compared to 19.25% yoy in August, Turkish statistical agency TUIK noted October 4.

TUIKs calculation of what is called the nucleus inflation was released at 16.98% year-on-year, slightly higher than the 16.76% posted for August. In July and August, core inflation fell.

Nonetheless, the Turkish central bank, which for the most part only took note of the base figure since the last month, has room for a further 100bp rate cut at its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled for October 21.

At the previous meeting, tenuous on September 23, the key rate was lowered by 100bp to 18%, believing market expectations.

If the policy rate is lowered to 17%, then the main story will have been consumed.

Under these circumstances, the TUIK methodology could on November 3 reduce the core for October before another rate cut by the MPC on November 18. The last MPC meeting of 2021 is scheduled for December 16.

On October 28, the last quarterly inflation report and updated inflation forecasts should arrive. On July 29, the central bank Trek its forecast for inflation at the end of 2021 at 14.1% against 12.2% it expected in April. In addition, the upper limit of official inflation has been moved from 14.4% to 16%. The government entered 16.2% for inflation at the end of 2021 in its last medium-term program published in September.

Future rate decisions will depend on the price of the pound and the government’s available stockpiles of ammunition to defend the currency. It is difficult to estimate the amount of usable foreign exchange reserves available to the government.

After the shock of the September 23 rate cut, the pound strengthened its reputation as the world’s worst performing emerging market currency. Its last worst rate ever against the USD stands at 8.9607, which was recorded on September 29. USD / TRY was on October 4th hovering in the middle of 8.80.

New records are on the way. The extent of the currency’s depreciation will be the main focus in the coming period.

Another result of the rate cut was that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans sub-contractors, in other words, the main sub-contractors who took good advantage of his regime ended their contracts. to hit the same day it was announced.

Along with the rate cuts, so-called macroprudential measures are also arriving in the form of limits on consumer loans, etc. It never worked to stop the pound from depreciating and it never will.

Meanwhile, Turkey has entered a real trend of hyperinflation. Booming global inflation coupled with the depreciation of the pound multiplies real inflation in Turkey.

Additionally, on October 4, the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), an independent body led by academics from Istanbul, published its very first annual inflation figure for Turkey, having previously only released monthly figures. ENAG said annual inflation in Turkey stood at 44.70% year-on-year in September.

As of October 1, Botas, a Turkish state-run natural gas importer, increased natural gas prices for industrial users and power plants by 15%. The price of gas for residential use remained unchanged.

The EPDK energy market watchdog also left electricity prices unchanged. Opposition parties speculated that the fact that no price increases for utilities for residential use were announced was the result of their ongoing campaign to educate the public about the price increases for utilities that are in the works.

Sooner or later, prices will go up, however.

On the world market front, each month, a commodity breaks records because there is too much liquidity surfing the organized markets. Currently, natural gas prices are booming, with some critics claiming the situation was sparked by Russia seeking to blackmail Europe into rushing to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Next month, another raw material will break records.

As of October 1, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Turkey were too Trek. Tax landforms have been completed. The glassmaker Sisecam, for his part, pushed up its selling prices of about 20%.

Since October 4, Philip Morris increase its cigarette prices.

Growth in loans to Turkey remains no problem with the pound as global markets remain unfavorable and they will remain so until the new year rally begins in december.

Much of the foreign policy noise behind the scenes is about what afflicts Erdogan? Let’s take a look. The leader of Turkey seems to be quite ill physically and mentally struggles to keep control. Some say he has completely lost sight of reality. He reacts emotionally and the mainstream media appear as children laughing at a person with a disability every time they make headlines for his emotional reactions as serious politics evolve.

Ultimately, however, remember that Erdogan’s regime is in partnership with the Biden administration in Afghan affairs. This keeps a few stakes driven firmly into the ground.

Relations with Russia mean little to Turkey despite the hubbub. However, for those who are closely interested in the complicated relations between Turkey and Russia, in Syria, expect Erdogan to fire his troops over the M4 highway in the Idlib region.