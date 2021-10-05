Green Line to offer services from next month, governor says – Pakistan





SINDH Governor Imran Ismail, along with some members of his party, are traveling in a Green Line bus which launched a dry run on Monday. Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Having suffered several setbacks in the five years since its inauguration and incurred almost double the cost, the Green Line bus project is ready to offer its services to the Karachiites in a launch ceremony that will be honored by Prime Minister Imran Khan next month.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail made the announcement to the media on Monday after performing the project’s first dry run. I hope this service will be available to Karachiites within a month and a half after the completion of some minor works, he told one of the 21 bus stations on the main Shershah Suri road in the north. from Nazimabad.

The first dispatch of 40 buses is already here for which the drivers are in training and the process is in its final stages. The next 40-bus delivery will arrive here on October 13, bringing the fleet to 80 buses, and then Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch the service, he said.

He said the Green Line does not lack any globally applied standard for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects and referred to the London Underground service where the same quality of stations and services were available for Londoners.

This project was completed at a cost of Rs35 billion, he said. It is a world class project that has all the qualities and services to offer that you see in any developed country. Those who visit London frequently suggest that the London Underground service has the same design of stations and services. This project is a reflection of the efforts of the PM for the development of Karachi and its people.

Envisaged and executed in February 2016 by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Green Line bus project was initially expected to be completed in one year at around 16.85 billion rupees funded by the federal government.

However, it took over five years and 35 billion rupees to complete and years of frustration, stress and painful experiences for the hundreds of thousands of karachiites who had to cross the main Shershah Suri road every day during construction. painfully slow project.

Approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), the Green Line project was executed by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL). From KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town, the bus service will end at Merewether Tower after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 21 stations along its route to accommodate 300,000 passengers per day .

With more than 23 kilometers of dedicated lanes, including an elevated section of 11 km, the bus service project offers special services for people with disabilities. The project has made special arrangements for special people and the elderly, the governor said.

In addition to the elevators installed at each station, each bus has automated stairs to accommodate wheelchairs and those who cannot board the bus due to its height. Once this project is launched, the Karachiites will soon see the fast food restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway, which will largely solve the transportation problem of the megalopolis.

He said in response to a question that despite the Prime Minister’s appeal, Sindh had yet to respond or review its decision regarding Bundal Island.

He criticized the Pakistan People’s Party government for its anti-development approach.

PPP has a very simple problem. They [PPP] don’t do any good and don’t want anyone to do it for the province. They do not have a single argument to oppose the development of Bundal Island. It will create 100,000 jobs for the people of Sindh and bring $ 14 billion in investment to the province. How is it against the interests of the people of Sindh? They can’t convince anyone and don’t want to be convinced by others, he noted.

