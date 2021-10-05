GMB: Minister humiliated after claiming not to know where Boris Johnson is





A Tory minister was embarrassed this morning after telling viewers he had no idea where Boris Johnson was – before a simple camera pan revealed the Prime Minister was sitting nearby .

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Police Secretary Kit Malthouse was asked about Johnson’s level of honesty.

Malthouse told hosts Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell that the Tory leader is honest all the time – prompting them to ask if he felt compelled to say so due to his closeness to the Prime Minister. The Minister replied, “No, I have no idea where he is, I have no idea where he is… oh he’s right there. At the same time, the camera paned to reveal Johnson was sitting a few feet away for an interview with Times Radio. Malthouse was also asked about his policing plans when he appeared this morning before focusing on crime at today’s Conservative conference in Manchester. READ MORE: Michael Gove says Tories will ‘never’ allow UK break-up as he mistakenly names SNP When asked if he accepts that there is a problem of violence against women in the UK, he told Sky News: “Yeah, I think we all accept it. “That’s why earlier this summer we released a strategy on violence against women and girls, in which we tasked the police inspector to review police for violence against women. for women and girls. ” On a drop in rape convictions, he said: “The reasons behind this are complicated and related to disclosure issues in the courts and a loss of trust between the police and the CPS in handling these cases. “We are very focused on this issue and we are committed to trying to increase those numbers, to try to restore that institutional trust and people to come forward. “The confidence of people who report this crime has increased very significantly over the past four or five years. ” Meanwhile, the justice secretary said making communities safer and allowing women to return home feeling safe at night was his “number one priority”. READ MORE: Police advice “not to submit to arrest” ignores psychological abuse of women Speaking about the fight against violence against women and girls, Dominic Raab said he was “shocked and horrified by the atrocious murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa”. He said: “Making our communities safer, so that women can walk home at night without having to look over their shoulders, as Justice Secretary is my number one priority. We will transform the way the justice system deals with violence against women. Raab said this included the time needed to review telephone evidence of “potential hardship” that vulnerable victims may encounter at trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19625557.gmb-minister-humiliated-claiming-not-know-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos