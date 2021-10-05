Imran Khans offers to forgive terrorist groups who killed 80,000 Pakistanis sets bad precedent





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a TV interview that his government was trying to negotiate a peace deal with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in which they would lay down their arms and become normal citizens. He also called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan’s recent attacks on the country’s soldiers a simple series of attacks.

Obviously, the lives of Pakistani citizens are not worth much to the Prime Minister who has repeatedly advocated for negotiations with Pakistani terrorist groups or the Afghan Taliban. Some Pakistani militant groups have proposed a ceasefire, but their crimes can never be forgiven by the state.

Where are the anti-terrorism laws? What do anti-terrorism courts do? What happened to the army’s victory in the former federally administered tribal area where terrorists were said to have been defeated and millions of people were displaced for this purpose (they became internally displaced people? from the country).

Bad precedent

Terrorism ravaged Pakistan for nearly a decade, killing more than 80,000 Pakistani civilians, police, soldiers and children. What gives the Prime Minister of Pakistan the right to forgive butchers so easily?

Pakistan has a strict set of anti-terrorism laws, an anti-terrorism force and anti-terrorism courts. Why are they not used to try terrorists in court? Why are criminals, murderers, extortionists, arsonists, child brainwashers and enemies of the people not tried by the criminal justice system?

Forgiving the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan sets a bad precedent. It sends the message that those who commit crimes against the state and its citizens can be forgiven. So what is it that prevents others from taking up arms against the state and its citizens? Will the same free amnesty be extended to other anti-state groups as well? At least peaceful movements will be allowed to function or elected members of the National Assembly such as Ali Wazir, who lost 17 members of his family in the attacks on Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, will continue to be jailed for their speeches while murderers and butchers are allowed to roam freely? ?

More importantly, who will guarantee peace and security for citizens once those who believe in violence to achieve their goals are allowed to roam freely?

Pakistan’s supposed strategic considerations to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and the ongoing pressure from the current government to recognize and work with the Afghan Taliban are concerning, especially given their known ties to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. . Several Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan prisoners in Afghanistan were released last month, and this coincided with the strengthening of their ranks and files in Waziristan and other newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is evidenced by the increase in attacks on Pakistani soldiers and police in the region, as well as the resumption of extortion by Taliban groups in South Waziristan, where they are said to charge contractors a percentage of the contract money, traders and carriers.

Justice Denied

The withdrawal of US imperialist forces and NATO in Afghanistan should not mean support for extremist political activists who want to impose their interpretation of religion on all citizens, as is already seen in Afghanistan with restrictions on education of girls and the ban on shaving by men in certain areas. Before such ideologies that violate the fundamental rights of citizens gain more ground here, the state must play its role to maintain its mandate.

There must be justice for the murderers of the 144 children and adults killed at the Peshawar State Military School. There must be justice for Malala Yousafzai who was shot in the head for defending her right to go to school and continues to undergo several-hour surgeries to repair the damage the bullets caused her when she was a child. There must be justice for the widows and children of police officers and soldiers who gave their lives fighting terrorists.

There must be justice for Aitzaz Hasan who stopped a suicide bomber from attacking his school and lost his life in doing so. There must be justice for the buyers killed while shopping for Eid, the lawyers killed in court fights, the politicians killed in campaigns such as the Bilour and Bhutto families, and countless political workers who have been killed only for exercising their political rights.

Religious minorities who have been killed in worship deserve justice and security. The Turi tribe in Kurram, the Salarzais of Bajaur, the Bangash of Orakzai fought successfully to keep the Taliban out of their areas. Their sacrifices must be respected; it is the Pakhtuns who deserve to be celebrated, not the Haqqanis who indulged in activism.

Activists deserve to be arrested, tried and punished for committing crimes against the state and its citizens. Imran Khan must respect the law of the land and the wounds of its citizens when solving the problem of terrorism. The rule of law must be a fundamental part of any political solution to end activism, rather than seeing two extremes of military operations or surrender as viable options.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

