President Joko Widodo agrees to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi







Support petition against the criminalization of Unsyiah speaker Saiful Mahdi, Wednesday (04/22/20). KBR / Aères

KBR Jakarta- President Joko Widodo has agreed to grant the amnesty proposed by a professor at Syiah Kuala University to Banda Aceh, Saiful Mahdi. Saiful was charged with the Electronic Information and Transactions Act (ITE) for criticizing the campus where he taught. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said the amnesty was granted after having had a dialogue with Saiful’s wife, her lawyer and a number of academics on September 21 2021. Then, the results were discussed in a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office. After that, Mahfud went to the president to convey Saiful Mahdi’s request and explain the legal process that had been initiated. “And I said that we would propose to the president to grant the amnesty to Saiful Mahdi. Then on the 24th, I reported to the president, and the president agreed to grant the amnesty,” Mahfud said. to the press in Jakarta, Tuesday (5/10/2021). Read also : Accompanied by his wife, Saiful Mahdi suffers criminal penalties under the ITE law Waiting for RMR Mahfud added that the president’s letter regarding the amnesty was sent to the RPD on September 29, 2021. Now the government is just waiting for the process in parliament. Because, according to article 14 paragraph 2 of the Constitution of 1945, the president must first listen to the RPD before granting amnesty and abolition. “Now we just have to wait, what is the response of the DPR, because the letter must first be discussed by the Bamus (deliberation body), then read it in front of the plenary session of the DPR, So we are waiting for that. It is certain, on the government side, that the process is over, ”he explained. Mahfud claims the government has been committed from the start so in this case it is not too easy to punish people. He said the government wanted restorative justice because the case only criticized the faculty, not the individual. “Because I think it deserves an amnesty, which is why we are fighting for it,” he said. Read also : Verdict for Saiful Mahdi is illogical and has bad reasons Criticism leads to prison Saiful Mahdi was reported to police on February 25, 2019, after criticizing the Public Service Candidate Acceptance Process (CPNS) at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Unsyiah Kuala, Aceh. He became a defamation suspect on the basis of Article 27, paragraph 3, of the ITE Law on September 2, 2019. Judges of the Banda Aceh District Court sentenced him to three months in prison and a fine. of 10 million rupees, subsidiary to one month in prison. . Publisher: Sindu

