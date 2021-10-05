BBC a major national institution, according to Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has said he believes the BBC will be around for a long time to come, in contrast to that of his Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who questioned whether the company will exist in a decade. The BBC has been around for a very long time, it’s a great national institution, I have no doubt it will be around for a long time to come, Johnson told GB News, in one of the many media interviews ahead of his speech at the conference on Wednesday. of the Conservative Party in Manchester. This could be seen as a slight rebuke to Dorries, who the day before had questioned the long-term existence of the company, accusing it of rampant institutional bias, class privilege and nepotism. When asked at an event on the sidelines of the conference if there would still be licensing fees in 10 years, Dorries replied: will the BBC still be around 10 years from now? I do not know. You cannot look to the future. It’s a very competitive environment. She told a live edition of the Telegraph Choppers Politics podcast: You have Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other bods coming up. This young generation coming in, they certainly watch their TV in a very different way than my generation watched theirs, so who knows where we will be. She also linked the upcoming BBC license fee regulation to its ability to attract a more socially diverse workforce and what she called an impartiality issue. The BBC’s point of view is that they will get a settlement and then talk about how they are going to change. But my point is, tell me how you are going to change and then you get a settlement. We were discussing how the BBC can become more representative of the people who pay the license fee and how it can be more accessible to people from all walks of life, not just people whose mother and father worked there. The latest comment drew a strong reaction from a number of BBC employees, including presenter Huw Edwards, who tweeted: I know a hugely successful @BBCNews presenter whose parents were never on the BBC books and who did so despite his state education and non-Oxbridge. Want this! In one of his previous interviews on Tuesday, on BBC Radio 4s Today, Johnson had a slightly irritable exchange with presenter Nick Robinson, who at one point said: Prime Minister, stop talking, we’re going to have questions and answers, not where you just talk, if you don’t mind. At the end of the interview, Johnson said: It’s very kind of you to let me speak … I thought that was the point of inviting me on your show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/05/bbc-a-great-national-institution-says-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos