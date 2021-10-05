Imran Khan strives to make Quaids Vision a reality: Haleem Adil





KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – October 5, 2021): Pakistani lawmakers Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh celebrated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 69th birthday on Tuesday at the Sindh Assembly.

PTI Central Vice-President and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, the PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Bilal Gaffar Assembly, MPs Shehzad Qureshi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Saeed Afridi, Rabistan Khan and others cut Imran Khan’s birthday cake.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his birthday and said he was a true leader that the Pakistani nation needed to fulfill the dreams of the country’s founders. .

Imran Khan became an international leader who had the vision to move the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity, he said, adding that Imran Khan’s 26-year-long political struggle aims to achieve the goals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and fulfillment of Allama Iqbal’s dreams.

Imran Khan won the hearts of the masses with his selfless ideological struggle, public commitment, honesty and dedication and gained a prestigious place in a two-party system, Haleem Adil Sheikh said, adding that two major political parties were products of nursery while Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was introduced by Iskandar Mirza and nurtured by General Ayoub Khan and later they got the NRO from another dictator while Nawaz Sharif was encouraged into the martial law regime.

The PTI after the government was formed in 2018 had a gigantic challenge with COVID-19 when the government needed to ensure the safety of people in addition to maintaining economic and financial sustainability, he said, adding that Imran Khan instead of shutting down completely the economy opted for a smart lockdown so that low income groups, especially day workers, do not suffer.

The federal government imported 30 million doses of COVID vaccines while 260 billion rupees were distributed among the masses through a simple process under the Ehsas program, Haleem said.

Despite all the challenges, the PTI government maintained the momentum of economic growth, monthly foreign remittances remained above $ 2 billion, IT exports crossed the $ 2 billion mark for the first time and a surplus of the current account has been reached, he noted.

The PTI government passed record legislation during its tenure, with 54 laws passed, including legislation on women’s property rights, legal aid and judicial authority to protect the rights of vulnerable segments of the population. company.

The PTI government issued health cards to ensure mass access to better medical facilities and each person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had Rs 1 million coverage, he said, adding that the process was in progress. course in Punjab and Balochistan but that the Sindh government was hampering the process in the province because they did not want to facilitate the masses and focused on minting the money.

The Karachi Transformation Plan was another flagship project of the PTI government led by Imran Khan in which transport, water, sewage and other basic facilities and infrastructure were to be provided in Karachi, seen as the driving force. economy, Haleem said.

On the other hand, the PPP government did not provide a single drop of water for the Karachiites during their 13-year reign, he argued and said that Imran Khan cares about the people of Karachi and their people. was doing justice.

Haleem Adil Sheikh mentioned that the Green Line buses had arrived in the city, that KCR was inaugurated while work on K-IV was accelerated and its inauguration was expected in August 2023.

He added that the main sewage pipes in the metropolis were cleaned at a cost of 35 billion rupees, but the government of Sindh was unable to provide land to the affected people of Nallahs. There was enough land available for land grabbers in Karachi, but the poor who were displaced could not find shelter due to the apathy of the provincial government, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/imran-khan-striving-to-make-quaids-vision-a-1368291.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos