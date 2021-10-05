Donald Trump sees debt ceiling and threat of default as Republican leverage on Joe Biden





Donald Trump said Republicans have “a very strong card to play” in the deadlock on whether to raise the current debt ceiling.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Trump suggested the GOP could use the debate over whether to raise the debt level from its high of $ 28.4 trillion to their advantage as President Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic Party are urging the Republican Party to support plans to do so by Oct. 18.

When asked if the government should raise the debt ceiling by Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro, Trump initially began discussing the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that is currently being debated by Democrats, although that the bill does not deal with the public debt.

“I think we have problems no matter what. If you increase it, it’s not a good thing because the bill is so bad – the $ 3.5 trillion – and if you increase it, bad and if you don’t increase it, bad It’s a bad situation, ”Trump said.

“It’s a huge borrowing. There’s no way they can take that… they say it’s net neutral. It’s not net neutral; it’s just the opposite of net neutral. it will add to that, whether immediately or in the longer term. “

When asked by Shapiro if he would suggest that the government roll back the debt ceiling and default on the current debt, Trump replied, “I’ll say this, the Republicans have a very strong card to play and they can get it. a lot of what they want. and how they feel. “

While continuing to falsely claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him, Trump said Biden’s presidency is not “a mandate to change the standards of our society” and that the GOP could use potential crises. if the debt problem is not solved to demand certain concessions.

He added: “It was not a mandate to become a socialist country or worse.

“The Republicans have to play the cards that are dealt to them. Now this is a very, very powerful card. It is a very strong card. I hope they don’t have to play it but I think it is. they will do it to do something with the 3.5 [trillion] and other things.”

In his speech on Monday, Biden urged the GOP to “stop playing Russian roulette with the US economy” and agree to vote to raise the debt ceiling to stop a default and bring down the economy.

“If you don’t want to help save the country, walk away so you don’t destroy it,” Biden said.

Biden added that the government had to raise the debt ceiling because of “reckless fiscal and spending policies” under the Trump administration.

“In four years, they’ve incurred nearly $ 8 trillion in additional debt, bills that we now have to pay,” Biden said.

“That’s over a quarter of the total debt incurred, now unpaid, in more than 200 years. Republicans in Congress have increased the debt three times when Donald Trump was president, and each time with Democrat backing. Now they won’t increase it. “

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposed increasing the debt ceiling, suggesting it could pave the way for the Biden administration to move forward with its $ 3.5 trillion budget and d other progressive ideas.

The GOP has suggested that it is the Democrats’ responsibility to increase the limit themselves as they control both houses of Congress and the White House.

“There is no way – no chance – that the Republican Conference will do all it can to help Democrats save their time and energy so that they can resume partisan socialism as quickly as possible,” McConnell said in front of the audience. the Senate on September 28.

The Treasury noted that since 1960, Congress has either permanently raised, temporarily extended, or revised the definition of the debt limit since 1960 – 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

“Congress leaders from both parties have recognized that this is necessary,” the agency said on its website.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Trump said the GOP has “a very strong card to play” as the party is called upon to support plans to raise the debt ceiling. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

