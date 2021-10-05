80 pc of houses allocated under Prime Minister Awas Yojana belong to women, according to Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo / ANI) Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that out of the total number of houses that were provided under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), 80% of them are owned by women. Addressing the urban conclave held today in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where he digitally handed over the keys to the houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) to 75,000 beneficiaries across the State Prime Minister said: “80% of the property for the houses donated under Prime Minister Awas Yojana is given to women, or they have become co-owners. In Uttar Pradesh, on the register of houses worth Rs 10 lakh, women also get a 2% reduction on stamp duty. “ PM Modi also said that since 2014, the central government has approved the construction of more than 1.13 crore of houses in urban areas under the Centre’s PMAY program. “Since 2014, our government has approved the construction of over 1 crore 13 lakh houses in cities under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Of this total, more than 50 lakh houses have been built and handed over to the poor, ”he said. “The government before 2014 only sanctioned 13 million lakh townhouses. Only 8 lakh were built from it,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also digitally handed over the keys to PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the plan virtually here today. The Prime Minister also published a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented within the framework of various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 75 Uttar Pradesh urban development projects under the Mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event. (ANI)

