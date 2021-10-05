“The urgent implementation of the recommendations of the FACTI panel is necessary to stop illegal exits to tax havens”





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers remarks at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Summit of World Leaders Dialogue, October 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of Twitter / Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need to implement the final report of the High Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for the achievement of the 2030 Development Agenda (FACTI Group) in order to stem the illicit outflow of money it amounts to $ 1 trillion each year from developing countries to tax havens.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during the World Leaders Summit Dialogue hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at its current 15th quadrennial meeting, hosted by Barbados.

“According to the FACTI panel (United Nations High Level Group on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity), $ 7 trillion is parked in these tax havens and heavenly destinations,” he said.

“This looting is taking place because of the corrupt ruling elite in the developing world,” the Prime Minister added.

He called the challenge a “huge crisis” which he said will only “get worse” in the years to come.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the only way it would stop is to implement the recommendations of the FACTI panel, while acknowledging that “unfortunately the wealthier countries that can do something about it [have] no incentive to do anything “.

The Prime Minister said that illicit exits “crush” the inhabitants of the developing world, not only because the money is diverted to the developed world which could instead be spent on human development, but also because, as a result, when money leaves the country, it affects the local currency which devalues, leading to inflation and then more poverty.

He said an invisible effect that even the developed world will see in the days to come is on economic migrants, who are barely a “trickle” at the moment.

“I urge you, Madam Secretary-General, to do your utmost to raise awareness that this enormous injustice being done to the peoples of the developing world must end. “

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke of prioritizing vaccine equity, debt relief and climate finance, as part of the global economic recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing concerns about the inequity of vaccines, the Prime Minister called for a more equitable distribution. Also, recalling his campaign for debt relief, the Prime Minister pleaded for debt relief until the end of the pandemic.

In addition, he reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilization and contribution of richer countries to climate finance given the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries (SIDS) and other developing countries. , including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was invited to the Leaders’ Dialogue with the Presidents of Kenya and Guyana, the Secretary General of UNCTAD and heads of other United Nations agencies, under the theme Building a More Prosperous Development Path: To the scale of the moment.

The quadrennial conference, hosted virtually by Barbados from October 4-7, 2021, takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented economic, public health and social effects, induced and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommendations of the MADE panel

In February, the FACTI panel published a report containing 14 recommendations “to reform, redesign and revitalize the global architecture, so that it can effectively promote financial integrity for sustainable development”.

1: RESPONSIBILITY

1A: All countries should enact legislation providing for the widest possible range of legal tools to prosecute cross-border financial crimes.

1B: The international community should develop and agree on common international standards for dealing with cases of cross-border corruption.

1C: Companies should hold accountable all officers, employees and board members who encourage or condone illicit financial flows on behalf of their company.

2: LEGITIMACY

International tax standards, in particular tax transparency standards, should be established through an open and inclusive legal instrument with universal participation; to this end, the international community should initiate a process for a United Nations tax treaty.

3: TRANSPARENCY

3A: International anti-money laundering standards should require all countries to create a centralized registry to keep information on the beneficial owners of all legal vehicles. Standards should encourage countries to make information public.

3B: Improve tax transparency by requiring all private multinational entities to publish accounting and financial information country by country.

3C: Building on existing voluntary efforts, all countries should strengthen transparency in government procurement and contracts, including transparency in emergency measures taken to respond to COVID-19.

4: EQUITY

4A: Taxpayers, especially multinational corporations, should pay their fair share of taxes. The United Nations Tax Convention should provide for effective taxation of capital gains. Taxation must be applied fairly on services provided digitally. This requires taxing multinational companies on the basis of the group’s overall profit.

4B: Create fairer rules and stronger incentives to fight tax competition, tax evasion and tax evasion, starting with an agreement on a comprehensive minimum corporate tax.

4C: Create an impartial and fair mechanism to resolve international tax disputes, under the United Nations Tax Convention.

5: EQUITY

5A: Create a multilateral mediation mechanism to equitably help countries resolve difficulties in the recovery and restitution of international assets, and to strengthen compensation.

5B: Escrow accounts, managed by regional development banks, should be used to manage frozen / seized assets until they can be legally returned.

6: FACILITATORS

6A: Governments should develop and adopt global standards / guidelines for professionals in finance, law, accountancy and others, with input from the international community.

6B: Governments should adapt global standards for professionals into appropriate national regulatory and supervisory frameworks.

7: NON-STATE ACTORS

7A: The international community should develop minimum standards of protection for human rights defenders, anti-corruption defenders, investigative journalists and whistleblowers. States should consider incorporating these standards into a legally binding international instrument.

7B: Civil society should be included in international policy-making forums in an effective and efficient manner.

8: INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

8A: End information sharing asymmetries in relation to information shared for tax purposes, so that all countries can receive information.

8B: Allow the free exchange of information at the national level as a standard practice to combat all varieties of illicit flows.

8C: Promote the exchange of information at the international level between law enforcement, customs and other services.

9: DYNAMISM

9A: International organizations should provide timely advice on IFFs, so that procedures, standards and policies can be updated regularly.

9B: Governments need to dynamically adjust their national and international systems in response to new risks.

10: CAPACITY BUILDING

10A: Create an International Compact on Implementing Financial Integrity for Sustainable Development to coordinate capacity building. Expand existing capacity building that tackles tax abuse, corruption, money laundering, financial crime and asset recovery.

10B: The international community should fund the creation and maintenance of public goods that can reduce the cost of implementing financial integrity commitments.

10C: Strengthen the capacity of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to conduct anti-corruption research, including in collaboration with other international organizations, with the strategic aim of improving effectiveness of capacity building and technical assistance.

11: DATA

11A: Establish a Tax Rights Watch Center to collect and disseminate aggregated and detailed national data on global taxation and tax cooperation.

11B: Designate an entity to collect and disseminate data on mutual legal assistance and asset recovery efforts.

11C: Designate an entity to collect and disseminate data on the application of money laundering standards, including information on beneficial owners.

12: REVIEW OF IMPLEMENTATION

12A: Update the mechanism for reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to improve completeness, inclusiveness, impartiality, transparency and in particular monitoring.

12B: Update the UNCAC and other peer review mechanisms to reduce duplication and increase efficiency.

13: NATIONAL GOVERNANCE

Governments should create strong and coordinated national governance mechanisms that effectively strengthen financial integrity for sustainable development and publish national reviews assessing their own performance.

14: GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

14A: Establish an inclusive and legitimate global coordination mechanism at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to address financial integrity at the system level.

14B: Building on existing structures, create an inclusive intergovernmental body on fiscal matters within the framework of the United Nations.

14C: Starting with the current FATF Plenary, create the legal foundation for an inclusive intergovernmental body on money laundering.

14D: Design a mechanism to integrate the COSP of the UNCAC into the coordinating body under the auspices of ECOSOC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/374166-urgent-implementation-of-facti-panel-recommendations-needed-to-halt-illicit-outflows-to-tax-havens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos