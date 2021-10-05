Politics
76th anniversary of TNI, President welcomes TNI soldiers to Lebanon in northern waters of Natuna
On the occasion of the 76th Commemoration of the Day of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), which falls this Tuesday (05/10/2021), the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, greets the soldiers of the TNI in service at home and abroad.
By video conference, from the courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, the President had a dialogue with TNI soldiers in five duty stations, namely the Overseas Intervention Force (UNIFIL Yonmek) in Lebanon; in the islands / external borders of Indonesia at Ndana Rote, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT); on the KRI Multatuli-561 in the waters north of Natuna; Pamtas RI-MLY Yonmek 643 / WNS Working Group in Entikong, West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan); and the Indrapura Field Hospital, Surabaya, East Java (East Java).
First, the Head of State greeted the 2021 UNIFIL Garuda contingent serving in Lebanon, which was commanded by Colonel Inf Amril Haris Isya Siregar.
On this occasion, Amril reported that 1,230 TNI soldiers serving in Lebanon consisted of 730 army soldiers, 399 navy soldiers and 101 air force soldiers. In total, 84 of them are female soldiers.
The UNIFIL Garuda contingent received positive recognition from the community, local government and UNIFIL. “We are proud to be able to make Indonesia proud internationally through peacekeeping operations in Lebanon,” Amril said.
Amril added that his troops had been in Lebanon for 10 months out of a 12-month mission and are currently all in good health.
It has been transmitted that all are in good health, the most important thing. “Then everything is under control in Lebanon so that there are no major problems faced by our soldiers,” the president said in response to Amril’s report.
In addition, President Jokowi received a report from Captain Aghy Kauna, Company Commander of the Outermost Islands Security Working Group for the Eastern Region XXIV Post Ndana Island, Rote.
Aghy reported that 34 people involved in the operation consisted of 24 soldiers from 1 Marine Brigif 2 / Marine infantry battalion and 10 soldiers from 743 Brigif 21 / Komodo infantry battalion, Kodam IX Udayana.
The situation on Ndana Island, Rote, is secure and all the soldiers are in good health. We will protect the island of Ndana, Rote, with passion and dedication to the last drop of blood, because for us the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia has a fixed price, said Aghy.
In addition, President Jokowi greeted the TNI soldiers who were on duty in the northern waters of Natuna.
The commander of the Maritime Combat Group (Gurpurla) of the First Commando Armada of the North Natuna Sea Area of Operations, First Admiral TNI Dato Rusma SN reported that the current situation in the Natuna Sea and the surrounding waters is in a safe and auspicious state.
No foreign vessel enters our waters? asked the president.
Responding to the President’s question, Dato explained that today, Tuesday (10/05/2021, there were two passing foreign ships.
But it was in international maritime traffic and was in a safe condition, namely ships from China and ships from America, and all in a safe and auspicious condition, he added.
Dato added that all of his troops are also in good health and are very dedicated to maintaining Indonesia’s sovereignty in the waters.
“All soldiers are currently in good health with high enthusiasm, motivation and dedication to maintain and defend maritime sovereignty in all of Indonesia’s national jurisdictions,” he said.
In addition, the President greeted the TNI soldiers who were on duty at the Indonesian-Malaysian border in Entikong, West Kalimantan.
The Commander of Border Security Task Force RI-Malaysia (Satgas Pamtas) Mechanized Infantry Battalion 643 / WNS Lt. Col. Inf. Hendro Wicaksono reported the number of people on duty up to 450 and spread over 29 task force positions.
Our main task is to secure the border. In its implementation, we have synergized with other relevant agencies, with the results of the operations that we obtained on the unofficial line of Kotis Entikong during about five months of service a total of 460 cases, of which 395illegal entry, 7illegal trade, 2illegal connection, 53 illegal senpi, 2 illegal animals, and 1 drug, Hendro said.
Hendro added that conditions in his assigned area are conducive, safe and under control.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we helped secure procedural and non-procedural PMIs (Indonesian migrant workers) at PLBNAruk and Entikong, following health protocols fromswab PCR, data collection, quarantine and return from PMI in collaboration with BP2MI and Immigration, said Hendro.
Finally, the president greeted the soldiers on duty at the Indrapura COVID-19 Special Field Hospital in Surabaya, East Java.
Indrapura Field Hospital Deputy Chief Col. CKM Krisna Murti said his party has so far treated 10,562 COVID-19 positive patients and currently no patients have been treated .
The implementation of the tasks at Indrapura Field Hospital in Surabaya was safe and smooth, and the synergy between TNI, Polri and the East Java Regional Government was well established, a Krisna said.
Closing the Dialogue President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for all the hard work that has been done by the TNI soldiers.
Thanks everyone for all your hard work. Thank you to all of you. Thank you, concluded the President. (MAY / UN)
