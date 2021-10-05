Donald Trump called Fiona Hill ‘Honey’, thinking she was press officer





The following is an excerpt from Fiona Hill’s book, There Is Nothing For You Here: Finding Opportunity In The Twenty-First Century, published by Mariner Books, October 2021. In this excerpt, Hill was at the time working at the National Council of United States security. specializing in Russian and European affairs.

My next meeting with the president was on May 2, 2017. It was disastrous. Just a month later, it could easily have marked the end of my term at the NSC. I fully expected to be sacked afterwards and to join the list of officials who were dismissed from their posts in those early days and throughout Trump’s presidency with increasing eagerness.

Syria and its ongoing civil war was the main focus of this appeal. On April 7, in my very first week on the job, the president ordered retaliatory U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian military air base after the government launched a chemical weapons attack on civilians in towns and cities. by the opposition. Russia was clearly not happy with the US action. There had been tense public exchanges in the meantime, but it would be the first direct contact between the US and Russian presidents since the missile strike.

When we entered the office, Rex Tillerson and his chief of staff, Margaret Peterlin, were already there. The Secretary of State was seated in one of the two chairs directly in front of the Resolute desk, and Margaret was quietly to the side. McMaster took the other chair. Derek and Joel hurried in front of me to grab two more strategically placed chairs behind them. I was wondering where to stand when Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walked in and sat down on one of the sofas.

I was surprised and a little baffled. Ivanka and Jared were both senior advisers, but I had no idea they would attend Putin’s call. It wasn’t exactly their mandate, but obviously this call was going to be a family affair. I quickly sat down on the other couch, in front of them and alongside Steve Charon, the staff member of the Executive Secretariat.

It was generally not a good day for me. Less than a week before the call, I had developed an infection. My doctor put me on a short course of antibiotics. I had a reaction to the medication and felt particularly unwell – slightly dizzy and nauseous, with a throbbing headache.

I thought I needed to focus on staying together and taking good notes: listening carefully to what Putin had to say and how he said it and how the whole conversation was being translated on both sides. After years of watching Putin and studying Russian, I knew how deliberate he was in his speech and the way he presented it. I was the only Russian speaker in the room. The president and others might certainly be interested in discussing what Putin was emphasizing. Was there something missing in the timing of the translation? I thought about everything completely.

The call has started. The president was listening on his phone, the rest of us on speakerphone. The volume was soft. It was hard to hear. I tried to catch it all, my headache getting more and more intense. I jotted down notes on relevant things to point out to others. Then it was over. President Trump said he was very happy with the call. It was good – good tone, good atmosphere. Putin seemed calm, measured, even friendly. Ivanka and Jared agreed. I wasn’t so sure. Maybe it was the translator’s impression and the translation, yes, but I had detected more threat in what Putin had to say. There were issues that we had to pay attention to. I was gathering my thoughts as best I could through my headache to intervene, but the president was now busy with the press release. He didn’t want to discuss the call, even with Tillerson and McMaster. He had no interest in the background, just the fact that he had a “good” call with Putin and that Ivanka and Jared were okay with it. It was all slightly surreal.

Then Trump wanted to rewrite the press release in his own words. He dictated changes. I didn’t have a copy. My colleague, Charlie, had all the preparation materials and he was in the listening room. I did not know the exercise. There had been no prior discussion of how things might turn out in the Oval and who would do what.

There was an exchange between the President and McMaster which I did not understand. Then the president raised his voice, “Well, can she do it? Can she go punch it and bring it back?” She? I was thinking. What? What just happened? It wasn’t until then that I realized Trump was talking about me. “She” could only be me. There were three shes in the room, and the woman in question was certainly not Ivanka and probably wouldn’t be Margaret Peterlin. Suddenly he was practically screaming, “Hey, honey, are you listening? Be careful ?

I looked up. I wasn’t. Classic moment of the deer in the headlights. Nobody said anything. McMaster and Tillerson both looked at me directly. Derek and Joel were staring at her. Margaret was examining her shoes. I didn’t make eye contact with Ivanka and Jared, but I could tell they were staring at me too. The president clearly thought I was part of the Executive Secretariat, and in fact I was sitting next to Steve Charon next to the phone, so it was an easy mistake. He wanted me to type the revised press release.

I just hesitated a little too long. I figured that at least someone could tell him who I was, introduce me again, or even help me out a bit with the next steps. McMaster was now holding the press release with the president’s changes throughout. I jumped up, grabbing my notebook and pens, and grabbed the paper. I had not prepared the press release. I had no idea that I would be asked to do this. I was still finding my way and figuring things out. I didn’t have enough information or experience at the time to be creative. What was I supposed to do?

Fiona Hill, former senior director of the National Security Council for Europe and Russia, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in November 2019. Hill’s new book is published in October 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Adapted from the book THERE IS NOTHING FOR YOU HERE: Finding an Opportunity in the 21st Century by Fiona Hill. Copyright © 2021 by Fiona Hill. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted with permission.

